Lionel Messi, the football icon, has ascended to another peak in his illustrious career by being named FIFA's best men's player for 2023. This monumental achievement comes in the wake of his successful transition from Paris Saint-Germain to Inter Miami, further fortifying his legacy as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Messi's Triumph Over Stellar Competitors

At the ripe age of 36, Messi outshone his formidable competitors, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, securing this prestigious recognition. This triumph was not his first over this pair; he had previously bested them for the Ballon d'Or award in October of the previous year. Messi's performance, including clinching a Leagues Cup title with the David Beckham-owned team, Inter Miami, has not only consolidated his position in the football world but has also significantly amplified soccer's presence in the United States.

Aitana Bonmati's Ascendancy in Women's Football

In the women's category, World Cup champion Aitana Bonmati of Spain clinched the FIFA's best women's player award, showcasing her footballing prowess on the global stage. This recognition followed her instrumental role in leading Spain to a World Cup triumph and Barcelona to the Champions League title, further embellishing her already impressive portfolio of achievements, including a Ballon d'Or and a UEFA award.

Messi's Impact in Major League Soccer

Choosing Major League Soccer over a potential move to Saudi Arabia, Messi's entry into the MLS became a significant draw, attracting a galaxy of celebrities, including LeBron James and Kim Kardashian, to the games. His statistics in the U.S. have been nothing short of impressive, with 10 goals in seven games leading to the Leagues Cup final win. In comparison, his performance in France post-World Cup, was less remarkable compared to Haaland and Mbappe, who enjoyed strong seasons with their respective clubs and national teams. Nevertheless, Messi's consistent performance and his profound impact on the U.S. soccer scene were likely influential factors in his FIFA award victory.