en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Lio Rush Reflects on His Brief Tenure with All Elite Wrestling

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:13 pm EST
Lio Rush Reflects on His Brief Tenure with All Elite Wrestling

It was a candid moment when professional wrestler Lio Rush opened up about his fleeting tenure with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) on the Unscriptify Podcast. A journey that began with a debut at AEW’s Double or Nothing event in 2021 and culminated with a departure in February 2022, Rush’s AEW tenure was marked by a melange of miscommunications, injuries, and the teething problems of a nascent company trying to carve out its niche.

Of Miscommunications and Injuries

Lio Rush’s narrative of his AEW stint is a mosaic of factors that led to his early departure. One of the key elements he attributed to his exit was miscommunication. As in any fledgling organization, communication can often be a challenge, and AEW was no exception. Injuries, a common peril in the world of professional wrestling, also played a significant role in curtailing his AEW journey.

The Timing and the Tensions

According to Rush, the timing of his association with AEW might not have been ideal. With tensions running high and the organization still in the throes of ironing out its operations, his stint was perhaps set against a backdrop of inevitable challenges. Yet, the wrestler does not cast his time with AEW in a negative light. Instead, he acknowledges the inherent struggles of a budding company finding its foothold.

Gratitude Despite the Early End

Despite the premature ending to his AEW run, Rush harbors no ill feelings. He expressed gratitude for the experience, highlighting its impact and continued relevance among fans. His achievements with the wrestling promotion, albeit brief, are a source of pride for him. While his tenure saw him participate in only five matches — a fact largely influenced by his injuries leading to a temporary retirement — the impact he made is palpable.

In a world where the wrestling ring is a stage for both triumphs and trials, Lio Rush’s account of his AEW tenure offers a poignant insight into the wrestling world’s inner workings. It’s a narrative that underscores the resilience needed to grapple with unforeseen challenges and the courage to endure in the face of adversity.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
4 seconds ago
Aston Villa Balances Financial Fair Play Compliance and Competitive Ambitions
In the intricate world of football, the balance between financial fair play and competitive aspirations is often a tightrope walk. Aston Villa, the English Premier League club, is no exception. Facing Financial Fair Play (FFP) constraints, the club is reportedly considering selling a key player to adhere to these regulations. The club’s precarious financial state
Aston Villa Balances Financial Fair Play Compliance and Competitive Ambitions
Jewish Athletes and Sports Figures: A New Year Roundup
4 mins ago
Jewish Athletes and Sports Figures: A New Year Roundup
WNBA's 2024 Free Agency: A Game Changer for League Dynamics
5 mins ago
WNBA's 2024 Free Agency: A Game Changer for League Dynamics
Hull City Falls to Norwich: A Missed Opportunity amid Injury Concerns
46 seconds ago
Hull City Falls to Norwich: A Missed Opportunity amid Injury Concerns
Weather Disruptions Reschedule Gadsden High School Basketball Games
2 mins ago
Weather Disruptions Reschedule Gadsden High School Basketball Games
Chicago Cubs' New Pitcher Shota Imanaga Embraces Team Tradition, Excites Fans
3 mins ago
Chicago Cubs' New Pitcher Shota Imanaga Embraces Team Tradition, Excites Fans
Latest Headlines
World News
Aston Villa Balances Financial Fair Play Compliance and Competitive Ambitions
5 seconds
Aston Villa Balances Financial Fair Play Compliance and Competitive Ambitions
Bon Secours Unveils New Medical Office Building In South Carolina
34 seconds
Bon Secours Unveils New Medical Office Building In South Carolina
Hull City Falls to Norwich: A Missed Opportunity amid Injury Concerns
47 seconds
Hull City Falls to Norwich: A Missed Opportunity amid Injury Concerns
Rezoning Debate Over South Buckhalter Road Divides Savannah Community
2 mins
Rezoning Debate Over South Buckhalter Road Divides Savannah Community
Weather Disruptions Reschedule Gadsden High School Basketball Games
2 mins
Weather Disruptions Reschedule Gadsden High School Basketball Games
Biden Champions Small Businesses, Touts Economic Achievements in Pennsylvania Visit
3 mins
Biden Champions Small Businesses, Touts Economic Achievements in Pennsylvania Visit
Chicago Cubs' New Pitcher Shota Imanaga Embraces Team Tradition, Excites Fans
3 mins
Chicago Cubs' New Pitcher Shota Imanaga Embraces Team Tradition, Excites Fans
Zimbabwe and South Africa Unite to Combat Unregulated Medicines
4 mins
Zimbabwe and South Africa Unite to Combat Unregulated Medicines
Jewish Athletes and Sports Figures: A New Year Roundup
4 mins
Jewish Athletes and Sports Figures: A New Year Roundup
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app