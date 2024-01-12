Lio Rush Reflects on His Brief Tenure with All Elite Wrestling

It was a candid moment when professional wrestler Lio Rush opened up about his fleeting tenure with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) on the Unscriptify Podcast. A journey that began with a debut at AEW’s Double or Nothing event in 2021 and culminated with a departure in February 2022, Rush’s AEW tenure was marked by a melange of miscommunications, injuries, and the teething problems of a nascent company trying to carve out its niche.

Of Miscommunications and Injuries

Lio Rush’s narrative of his AEW stint is a mosaic of factors that led to his early departure. One of the key elements he attributed to his exit was miscommunication. As in any fledgling organization, communication can often be a challenge, and AEW was no exception. Injuries, a common peril in the world of professional wrestling, also played a significant role in curtailing his AEW journey.

The Timing and the Tensions

According to Rush, the timing of his association with AEW might not have been ideal. With tensions running high and the organization still in the throes of ironing out its operations, his stint was perhaps set against a backdrop of inevitable challenges. Yet, the wrestler does not cast his time with AEW in a negative light. Instead, he acknowledges the inherent struggles of a budding company finding its foothold.

Gratitude Despite the Early End

Despite the premature ending to his AEW run, Rush harbors no ill feelings. He expressed gratitude for the experience, highlighting its impact and continued relevance among fans. His achievements with the wrestling promotion, albeit brief, are a source of pride for him. While his tenure saw him participate in only five matches — a fact largely influenced by his injuries leading to a temporary retirement — the impact he made is palpable.

In a world where the wrestling ring is a stage for both triumphs and trials, Lio Rush’s account of his AEW tenure offers a poignant insight into the wrestling world’s inner workings. It’s a narrative that underscores the resilience needed to grapple with unforeseen challenges and the courage to endure in the face of adversity.