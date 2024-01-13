en English
Cricket

Lineup Changes and Milestones Mark New Zealand’s T20I Series Against Pakistan

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:54 pm EST
Lineup Changes and Milestones Mark New Zealand’s T20I Series Against Pakistan

In a series of unforeseen circumstances, New Zealand’s cricket team has undergone significant changes in its lineup as they continue their T20I series against Pakistan. The latest development being the shoulder injury of Josh Clarkson, who was initially slated for the third T20I as a stand-in for Kane Williamson, who is nursing a knee issue.

Young Steps In for Injured Clarkson

Clarkson unfortunately sustained his injury while playing for Central Stags in the Super Smash. Consequently, Will Young, celebrated for his recent successful ODI run against Bangladesh, has been called in as a replacement. Young has undoubtedly caught the selectors’ attention with his remarkable performance, notably scoring an unbeaten 101 off 63 balls for Central Districts against Otago.

Santner’s Covid-19 Hiccup and Return

All-rounder Mitchell Santner was absent for the first T20I following a positive Covid-19 test. However, he is now poised to travel alone to Hamilton for the second match, marking his return to the squad and potentially strengthening New Zealand’s team.

New Zealand’s Lead and Milestones

Despite the injuries and lineup changes, New Zealand has managed to secure a lead in the T20I series, clinching the first game by 46 runs. Daryl Mitchell’s commendable performance in the match earned him the Player of the Match title. Moreover, Tim Southee reached a significant milestone during the match, achieving a whopping 150 T20I wickets.

Cricket New Zealand Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

