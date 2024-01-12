Linebacker Recruit Josiah Kia Eyes Notre Dame Commitment: A Recruitment Journey

Amid the magic of collegiate football recruitment, a fresh beacon of talent, Josiah ‘Ko’o’ Kia, a 2025 linebacker recruit from Honolulu, is exploring the prestigious corridors of Notre Dame, accompanied by his family. The objective of this visit is twofold: to assist his older brother, Kahanu Kia, a linebacker signee for the Irish in the 2022 class, in readjusting to student life after a two-year LDS mission, and to give Josiah himself a taste of the school and football program as a key recruit.

Active Engagement with Notre Dame Coaching Staff

Not a stranger to the Notre Dame coaching staff, the younger Kia has been regularly interacting with the team’s mentors. His enthusiasm ahead of the trip is palpable, as he aims to delve deeper into the workings of the school. The Notre Dame coaches, recognizing his potential, have been diligently nurturing his interest for several months, thereby cementing a profound relationship.

Impressive Junior Season and Recruitment Prospects

Coming off an impressive junior season at Punahou, where he demonstrated his versatility with significant defensive stats, Josiah holds offers from multiple esteemed programs. However, the allure of Notre Dame is strong. With no specific timeline for his commitment, the university emerges as a top contender in the race for his recruitment. The appeal lies not only in their football prowess but also in their promise of comprehensive preparation for both his athletic career and life beyond sports.

Notre Dame: A Clear Leader in Josiah’s Recruitment

Josiah, open to the idea of committing before his senior year, seems to be nearing the end of his recruitment journey, with Notre Dame in a clear leading position. His exploration visit to the university, more than just a customary process, signifies the likelihood of both Kia brothers donning the Notre Dame uniform in the 2025 season. The university’s resonating pitch and Josiah’s evident interest mark a potentially exciting chapter for Notre Dame football.