en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Linebacker Recruit Josiah Kia Eyes Notre Dame Commitment: A Recruitment Journey

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:36 am EST
Linebacker Recruit Josiah Kia Eyes Notre Dame Commitment: A Recruitment Journey

Amid the magic of collegiate football recruitment, a fresh beacon of talent, Josiah ‘Ko’o’ Kia, a 2025 linebacker recruit from Honolulu, is exploring the prestigious corridors of Notre Dame, accompanied by his family. The objective of this visit is twofold: to assist his older brother, Kahanu Kia, a linebacker signee for the Irish in the 2022 class, in readjusting to student life after a two-year LDS mission, and to give Josiah himself a taste of the school and football program as a key recruit.

Active Engagement with Notre Dame Coaching Staff

Not a stranger to the Notre Dame coaching staff, the younger Kia has been regularly interacting with the team’s mentors. His enthusiasm ahead of the trip is palpable, as he aims to delve deeper into the workings of the school. The Notre Dame coaches, recognizing his potential, have been diligently nurturing his interest for several months, thereby cementing a profound relationship.

Impressive Junior Season and Recruitment Prospects

Coming off an impressive junior season at Punahou, where he demonstrated his versatility with significant defensive stats, Josiah holds offers from multiple esteemed programs. However, the allure of Notre Dame is strong. With no specific timeline for his commitment, the university emerges as a top contender in the race for his recruitment. The appeal lies not only in their football prowess but also in their promise of comprehensive preparation for both his athletic career and life beyond sports.

Notre Dame: A Clear Leader in Josiah’s Recruitment

Josiah, open to the idea of committing before his senior year, seems to be nearing the end of his recruitment journey, with Notre Dame in a clear leading position. His exploration visit to the university, more than just a customary process, signifies the likelihood of both Kia brothers donning the Notre Dame uniform in the 2025 season. The university’s resonating pitch and Josiah’s evident interest mark a potentially exciting chapter for Notre Dame football.

0
Education Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
Rutland City School District Launches Inaugural 'Community Resource Night and Coffeehouse'
In a groundbreaking initiative to support local students and their families in the face of ongoing challenges, the Rutland City School District in Vermont is hosting its inaugural ‘Community Resource Night and Coffeehouse’ at Rutland Middle School. The event stands as a testament to the city’s proactive approach to community struggles such as housing shortages,
Rutland City School District Launches Inaugural 'Community Resource Night and Coffeehouse'
The Balancing Act of College Affordability: Understanding Financial Aid and Loan Policies
19 mins ago
The Balancing Act of College Affordability: Understanding Financial Aid and Loan Policies
Fee Reduction for Singapore's Chartered Accountant Programme to Boost Enrollment
20 mins ago
Fee Reduction for Singapore's Chartered Accountant Programme to Boost Enrollment
Thompson Rivers University to Participate in Sharz Annual Education Fair 2024
14 mins ago
Thompson Rivers University to Participate in Sharz Annual Education Fair 2024
Taylor & Francis Backs PRISM Initiative to Boost Confidence in Open Access Books
15 mins ago
Taylor & Francis Backs PRISM Initiative to Boost Confidence in Open Access Books
High Rental Costs and Lifespan: A Weekend Analysis
17 mins ago
High Rental Costs and Lifespan: A Weekend Analysis
Latest Headlines
World News
Heat, Death, and the Human Cost: Texas' Record Heat-Related Fatalities Amid Climate Crisis
29 seconds
Heat, Death, and the Human Cost: Texas' Record Heat-Related Fatalities Amid Climate Crisis
The Deepening Divide: Urban vs Rural America in the Face of Right-Wing Populism
38 seconds
The Deepening Divide: Urban vs Rural America in the Face of Right-Wing Populism
Antlara Dental Clinic: Redefining Care Standards in Dentistry Across Europe
51 seconds
Antlara Dental Clinic: Redefining Care Standards in Dentistry Across Europe
Filming of TV Series 'Maharani' in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sparks Controversy
1 min
Filming of TV Series 'Maharani' in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sparks Controversy
Top High School Basketball Players to Headline Exciting Weekend Matchups
2 mins
Top High School Basketball Players to Headline Exciting Weekend Matchups
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks Significant Right-leaning Shift
13 mins
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks Significant Right-leaning Shift
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
14 mins
PM Modi Leads by Example, Participates in Cleanliness Drive at Kalaram Temple
A Call for Increased Female Political Engagement in Botswana's 2024 General Election
14 mins
A Call for Increased Female Political Engagement in Botswana's 2024 General Election
Iran Criticizes US-led Attack on Houthi Targets in Yemen: Global Implications and Reactions
15 mins
Iran Criticizes US-led Attack on Houthi Targets in Yemen: Global Implications and Reactions
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
22 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
28 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app