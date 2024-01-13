Lincoln Parks and Recreation Unveils Spring Program Guide

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department has unveiled its spring program guide, a comprehensive resource detailing a myriad of activities for the city’s youth and families. The guide, a testament to the city’s commitment to fostering community engagement and participation, encapsulates a diverse range of offerings. From free community events to adaptive recreation options, it is designed to cater to the varied interests and needs of Lincoln’s residents.

A Wealth of Options

The spring program guide is not just a directory; it is an invitation to explore and engage in a variety of cultural, recreational, and educational opportunities. It includes detailed information on spring and summer programs, nature center activities, as well as sports leagues for both youth and adults. Furthermore, it is structured to ensure accessibility for all citizens, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.

Availability and Accessibility

Printed copies of the guide were disseminated with the print edition of the Lincoln Journal Star on January 7. However, it is also conveniently accessible digitally through the department’s website. For those who prefer a hard copy, they are available free of charge at various locations throughout the city. These include the Parks and Recreation administration offices, recreation centers, Aging Partners locations, Lincoln City Libraries, Lincoln City Golf Courses, and grocery store newspaper racks.

Engaging the Community

At its core, the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department’s spring program guide is an initiative aimed at encouraging community engagement and participation. It offers an opportunity for residents to broaden their horizons, learn new skills, and establish meaningful connections within the community. For additional information about the department and its programs, residents are encouraged to visit their website.