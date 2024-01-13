en English
Local News

Lincoln Parks and Recreation Unveils Spring Program Guide

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:58 am EST
Lincoln Parks and Recreation Unveils Spring Program Guide

The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department has unveiled its spring program guide, a comprehensive resource detailing a myriad of activities for the city’s youth and families. The guide, a testament to the city’s commitment to fostering community engagement and participation, encapsulates a diverse range of offerings. From free community events to adaptive recreation options, it is designed to cater to the varied interests and needs of Lincoln’s residents.

A Wealth of Options

The spring program guide is not just a directory; it is an invitation to explore and engage in a variety of cultural, recreational, and educational opportunities. It includes detailed information on spring and summer programs, nature center activities, as well as sports leagues for both youth and adults. Furthermore, it is structured to ensure accessibility for all citizens, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.

Availability and Accessibility

Printed copies of the guide were disseminated with the print edition of the Lincoln Journal Star on January 7. However, it is also conveniently accessible digitally through the department’s website. For those who prefer a hard copy, they are available free of charge at various locations throughout the city. These include the Parks and Recreation administration offices, recreation centers, Aging Partners locations, Lincoln City Libraries, Lincoln City Golf Courses, and grocery store newspaper racks.

Engaging the Community

At its core, the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department’s spring program guide is an initiative aimed at encouraging community engagement and participation. It offers an opportunity for residents to broaden their horizons, learn new skills, and establish meaningful connections within the community. For additional information about the department and its programs, residents are encouraged to visit their website.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

