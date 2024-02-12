Lincoln Parish Girls' Basketball Teams Gear Up for LHSAA Playoffs

In the realm of high school basketball, four Lincoln parish girls' teams have earned their spots in the LHSAA playoffs. As of February 12, 2024, Ruston, Cedar Creek, Lincoln Prep, and Choudrant are set to make their mark in the annual tournament.

Ruston: A Force to Reckon With

Ruston, boasting an impressive 23-7 record, has secured the No. 7 seed in Division V non-select. With their eyes on the prize, they will host West Monroe in the first round. The team's determination and skill have not gone unnoticed, and they are poised to put on a show.

Cedar Creek: A Hidden Gem

Cedar Creek, seeded 9th in Division IV select, has proven that they are a force to be reckoned with. Their record of success has earned them the right to host Slaughter Community Charter in the first round. The team's tenacity and ambition are evident, and they are eager to make a lasting impression on the court.

Lincoln Prep and Choudrant: The Underdogs

Despite their records of 9-18 and 14-20, Lincoln Prep and Choudrant have demonstrated their resilience and refuse to be counted out. Lincoln Prep, seeded 20th in Division IV select, will travel to Catholic P.C., ready to defy expectations. Meanwhile, Choudrant, seeded 26th in Division V non-select, will face Hathaway in the first round. Both teams embody the spirit of perseverance and are prepared to battle against the odds.

As the playoffs approach, anticipation builds for these four Lincoln parish girls' basketball teams. Each team has demonstrated their commitment, skill, and passion for the game. Game times and dates are yet to be announced, but one thing is certain: these teams are ready to leave it all on the court.