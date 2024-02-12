Lincoln Parish Girls' Basketball: Five Teams Advance to LHSAA Playoffs

Five Lincoln Parish Girls' Basketball Teams Punch Their Tickets to the LHSAA Playoffs
February 12, 2024 - In a thrilling display of skill, determination, and teamwork, five Lincoln parish girls' basketball programs have secured their spots in the LHSAA playoffs. After successful district sweeps, Ruston, Cedar Creek, Lincoln Prep, and Choudrant are now gearing up for their respective playoff battles.
Seeds of Success
Ruston, boasting a formidable record, has earned the No. 7 seed in Division V non-select. They will be joined by fellow parish team Choudrant, who claimed the No. 26 seed in the same division. In Division IV select, Cedar Creek and Lincoln Prep are set to make their mark as the No. 9 and No. 20 seeds, respectively.
The Road to Victory
As the parish teams prepare for their playoff journeys, anticipation and excitement fill the air. While the game times and dates are yet to be announced, one thing is certain: These young athletes are ready to leave it all on the court.
Parallel Triumphs
In a separate development, five additional parish teams – Haughton, Benton, Parkway, Plain Dealing, and Natchitoches Central – have also qualified for the LHSAA playoffs. In non-select Division I, Haughton and Benton will host Airline and visit Natchitoches Central, respectively. Parkway, the district champion and No. 5 seed, will defend their state championship at home against East St. John.
Meanwhile, Plain Dealing will visit Oberlin in non-select Division IV. District sweeps took place for Haughton over Airline and Natchitoches Central over Benton, further highlighting the depth of talent within the parish.
A Celebration of Achievement
As these ten Lincoln parish girls' basketball teams prepare to take the court in the LHSAA playoffs, their collective accomplishments serve as a testament to their dedication, perseverance, and passion for the game. With the support of their communities behind them, these young athletes will undoubtedly make their mark on this year's competition.
