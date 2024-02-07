Lincoln North Star Triumphs in Girls Basketball; Seward and Wayne Capture State Bowling Titles

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Class A No. 2 Lincoln North Star clinched a victory against Lincoln East in a girls basketball matchup. The match, which ended with a 57-47 scoreline, showcased Lincoln East's prowess with eight 3-pointers. However, the tide turned in favor of North Star when KayTee Irons-Buettner and Kendall Anderson netted crucial 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Sarah Gatwech led North Star's scoring chart with 16 points, followed by Irons-Buettner with 13 and Anderson with 10. Lincoln East's top scorer, Brookelyn Rasmussen, recorded 12 points.

Lincoln Pius X Dominates Lincoln High

In another basketball showdown, Class A No. 8 Lincoln Pius X dominated Lincoln High with a resounding 55-20 victory. Pius X's Brynn Sebek earned 13 points, and Hannah Bedient contributed an additional ten. Lincoln High's top scorer was Amaya Moore with a total of six points.

Seward and Wayne Triumph in State Bowling Championships

Turning our attention to the state bowling championships, Seward emerged victorious in the Class B boys title against Wayne. On the other hand, Wayne's girls team secured their state title against Elkhorn North. Both teams exhibited commendable performances, adding another feather to their respective schools' cap.

While these athletic matches were unfolding, local news reported activities surrounding Omaha restaurants, a Nebraska town's settlement over a support dog, and a new hotel in Lincoln. Tragically, a fatal motorcycle crash was also reported. There were also updates on Nebraska volleyball and football, a translation prize for a UNL student, and sustainable grass initiatives at a Lincoln church.