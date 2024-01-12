en English
Sports

Lincoln Ends Petersburg’s Winning Streak in Thrilling Basketball Encounter

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:48 pm EST
Lincoln Ends Petersburg's Winning Streak in Thrilling Basketball Encounter

In an edge-of-the-seat high school basketball showdown at East Fairmont, Lincoln triumphed over Petersburg with a 53-50 victory, punctuating the latter’s impressive five-game winning spree. This gripping encounter saw Lincoln’s Ashlyn Riley emerge as the star performer, leading the scoreboard with 27 points.

Fourth Quarter Dramatics

With a significant 47-38 lead at the onset of the fourth quarter, Lincoln seemed set for a comfortable win. However, Petersburg defied the odds with a spirited comeback, restricting Lincoln to a mere six points in the final period. Despite being outscored in the fourth quarter, Lincoln held on to their lead to secure victory.

The Free Throw Factor

The game’s outcome was influenced heavily by the teams’ performances from the free-throw line. Petersburg struggled, missing all six attempts in the last quarter and managing a meager 50% success rate overall (9 for 18). On the other hand, Lincoln exhibited a strong display of poise and accuracy, converting 9 out of 11 free throw attempts.

Performance Highlights

For Petersburg, Sam Colaw was the second-highest contributor with 13 points, while Addison Kitzmiller and Miley Tingler chipped in with nine points each. Abby Alt and Nellie Whetzel added eight and seven points respectively. Both Alt and Kitzmiller bolstered the score with two three-pointers each, while Riley accounted for all of Lincoln’s three-pointers.

The road ahead for Petersburg includes a challenging game against Mountain Mission from Grundy, Virginia, scheduled to also take place at East Fairmont.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

