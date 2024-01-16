Lincoln East High School Announces New Golf Co-Head Coaches

Lincoln East High School has ushered in a new era in its golf program with the appointment of Stephanie Kolbas and Bill Spangler as co-head coaches of its boys and girls teams. The pair replaces Leigh Uhing and Brian Bullington, who helmed the girls team to its inaugural Class A state championship in 2023.

A Legacy of Success

Kolbas and Spangler inherit a program steeped with recent successes. The girls team, under Uhing and Bullington, etched its name in the annals of school history by securing its first-ever Class A state championship. Additionally, the boys team clinched the same title in 2022, illuminating a legacy that the new coaching duo is expected to uphold and enhance.

Seasoned Coaches with Proven Track Records

Stephanie Kolbas is no stranger to the pressures and expectations of golf coaching. Her tenure at Lincoln Pius X is decorated with three consecutive Class A state titles and a host of other accolades for the Thunderbolts. Her coaching brilliance is recognized with awards like the Nebraska Coaches Association Coach of the Year and the Top 50 U.S. Kids Golf Coach Award. A Nebraska Golf Hall of Fame inductee, Kolbas also served as the local tour director for U.S. Kids Golf and honed her skills on the green at the University of Nebraska.

Bill Spangler's golfing pedigree is equally impressive. His coaching stint at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln men's golf program and a personal accolade of the Nebraska Amateur Player of the Year speak volumes about his understanding and mastery of the sport.

High Expectations for the Future

With the appointment of Kolbas and Spangler, Lincoln East High School has shown its commitment to continuing its golf program's successful run. Zach Limbach, the school's athletic director, has placed his faith in the capabilities of the new coaching pair to guide the teams to greater heights. With the girls team being led by juniors Isabella Elgert and Addison Shirk in the upcoming season, the Lincoln East golf program looks set to continue its winning ways.