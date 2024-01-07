en English
Health

Lincoln City Foundation Engages Care Home Residents with Physical Activities

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:15 pm EST
Lincoln City Foundation Engages Care Home Residents with Physical Activities

The Lincoln City Foundation has launched an innovative charity program designed to enrich the lives of care home residents in Lincoln through physical activity. The initiative, christened One Extra Time Hub, was made possible thanks to a grant of £4,704 from the Sport England Together Fund.

Revitalizing Elderly Lives

The program aims to bolster the wellbeing and independence of the elderly by introducing seated chair classes and low-impact multisport sessions across six local care homes. Beyond just physical activity, the initiative seeks to foster a deeper connection between the residents and the Lincoln City Football Club.

Inspiring Confidence and Camaraderie

Players from the club regularly visit the care homes, interacting with the residents and instilling a sense of belonging to the football community. The impact of these visits and activities has been profoundly positive, with residents gaining newfound confidence and becoming regular attendees at football matches.

Creating Strong Bonds

One of the care homes benefitting from this initiative is Monson Street Care Home, conveniently located near the LNER Stadium. This proximity allows for a stronger bond between the residents and the football club, with many residents cherishing fond memories of supporting the Imps. The staff at the care homes have expressed gratitude for the foundation’s efforts, acknowledging the entertainment and social benefits it provides to the residents.

In essence, the One Extra Time Hub initiative stands as a testament to the power of community engagement and the positive impact of physical activity on the elderly. It not only offers a source of entertainment but also instills a sense of community, fostering stronger bonds between care home residents and their beloved football club. This initiative encapsulates the spirit of unity, highlighting how sport can serve as a medium to uplift and inspire.

Health Sports United Kingdom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

