Limerick Basketball Teams Celebrate Victories as 2023 Season Concludes

As the 2023 season drew to a close, the Limerick National League basketball teams found reasons to celebrate, with two out of three games ending in victory. The Limerick Sport Eagles soared to success on December 30th, clinching a decisive 100-66 win against Team NorthWest at the UL Arena. Kealan Coats, the Eagles’ new American import, led the team to victory with a game-high 36 points. This resounding win sets the stage for the Eagles’ upcoming National Cup semi-final against Moy Tolka Rovers in Cork.

Limerick Celtics Sweet Revenge

In another match, the Limerick Celtics avenged their National Cup quarter-final defeat by the Dublin side, overpowering the Moy Tolka Rovers 88-67 away from home. Michael Hood and Justin Motley each tallied 28 points, bolstering the Celtics’ win, while Eoghan Donaghy added another 14 points to the score. This victory, however, was bittersweet, as the Celtics were eliminated from the National Cup, leading to a rest weekend for the team.

Huskies Face Third Consecutive Loss

Facing a series of challenges, the Limerick Sport Huskies encountered their third consecutive loss in the MissQuote.ie Women’s National League, falling 93-74 to the Abbey Seals Dublin Lions. Despite an under-strength team, Scout Frame emerged as the top scorer for the Huskies with 33 points, closely followed by Ashley Hart, who contributed 17 points. This game marked a challenging end to 2023 for the Huskies, highlighting the need for renewed vigor in the upcoming season.