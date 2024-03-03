Life-Saving Teamwork: AFL Masters Save Teammate's Life with CPR and AED in Strath Creek

In an extraordinary display of teamwork off the field, members of the Williamstown Superules Football Club became real-life heroes when they saved fellow player Peter Rayson's life during a pre-season camp in Strath Creek. The 73-year-old AFL veteran went into cardiac arrest, prompting his teammates to swiftly administer CPR and use an automated external defibrillator (AED) to revive him before paramedics arrived.

Quick Response and Preparedness

Despite the sudden emergency, the team's response was calm and coordinated. Senior Coach Andrew Bryson highlighted the importance of CPR training among team members, which enabled them to act decisively. Their efforts were successful, with Peter regaining consciousness before the arrival of Ambulance Victoria paramedics. This incident underscores the critical role of immediate and effective bystander intervention in cardiac emergencies.

Peter Rayson's Mission Post-Recovery

After recovering from his near-death experience, Peter made it his life's mission to advocate for widespread CPR training and the availability of AEDs in public places. His story serves as a powerful reminder of how these skills and tools can save lives. Peter's commitment to raising awareness about the importance of learning life-saving techniques has been an inspiration to many, leading to increased community engagement in CPR and AED training programs.

The Importance of Publicly Accessible AEDs

Peter's remarkable recovery also highlights the need for publicly accessible AEDs. Ambulance Victoria paramedic Jessica Rusic emphasized how public AEDs are essential in saving lives, praising the Williamstown Superules Football Club for their exemplary action. The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the importance of public health initiatives, like the one by Taupō District Council, which aims to train locals in CPR and AED use, significantly improving the community's preparedness for cardiac emergencies.

One year after the life-changing event, Peter and his teammates gathered again at the same location, celebrating not just a return to sport but a deeper connection forged through adversity. Their story is a testament to the power of teamwork, training, and the human spirit's resilience, serving as an enduring reminder of the difference preparedness can make in saving a life.