Lidl Launches Kids Team Programme for UEFA EURO 2024, Offering Unforgettable Player Escort Experience

Lidl, in partnership with UEFA EURO 2024TM, introduces the Lidl Kids Team programme, designed to offer over 1,100 children from across Europe the chance to be player escorts during the tournament's matches. Starting today, through the Lidl Plus app, parents and guardians can enter their children, aged 6 to 10, for a chance to win this once-in-a-lifetime experience, with Lidl covering all related travel expenses.

Empowering Dreams

The initiative aims to make dreams come true for young football fans by giving them the opportunity to walk onto the pitch alongside some of Europe's finest football talents. Lidl's commitment extends beyond the pitch, ensuring an all-inclusive and accessible experience for winning families, emphasizing the brand's dedication to fairness, equality, and inclusion in every aspect of its operations.

A Partnership for the Ages

Lidl's partnership with UEFA for EURO 2024 underscores the retailer's ongoing commitment to supporting community engagement and fostering memorable moments. Martin Brandenburger, CEO of Lidl Cyprus, highlights the importance of putting people at the center of their activities, promising a range of opportunities for Lidl customers to engage with one of football's biggest tournaments.

More Than Just a Game

This collaboration between Lidl and UEFA isn't just about football; it's about bringing people together, celebrating diversity, and promoting values such as unity, solidarity, and fair play. As EURO 2024 approaches, Lidl is set to create an inclusive atmosphere where fans can enjoy the tournament both in stores and through special fan zones, making football more accessible to everyone.

As the excitement for UEFA EURO 2024 builds, Lidl's Kids Team programme stands out as a shining example of how corporate partnerships can enhance the fan experience, making the beautiful game even more inclusive and memorable for the next generation of fans.