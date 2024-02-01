Liberty Swimmer and Easton Basketball Player Bag Athlete of the Week Honors

The Lehigh Valley sports arena reverberated with excitement as Malcolm Collins and Megan Elias, two stellar high school athletes, were declared the Athlete of the Week winners for Week 21 of the 2023-24 season. These accomplished individuals distinguished themselves in their respective sports, swimming and basketball, raising the bar of athletic prowess.

Malcolm Collins: A Phenomenon in the Pool

Malcolm Collins, a senior swimmer at Liberty high school, secured his place in the annals of swimming history by setting new pool records in the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard breaststroke events. His sterling performances earned him the top spot in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference (EPC) and placed him fifth and ninth in the entire state for these events. Collins also claimed a commendable second place in the 200 medley relay. His exceptional performance on January 23 at Liberty contributed significantly to his recognition as Athlete of the Week.

Megan Elias: Dominating the Basketball Court

On the basketball court, Easton's Megan Elias put on an electrifying performance. The senior player scored an impressive 23 points, including seven three-pointers, to lead her team to an exhilarating overtime victory against the previously undefeated Parkland team in the EPC. Her remarkable performance underscored her athletic prowess and positioned her as a formidable force on the basketball court.

The Lehigh Valley Athlete of the Week Recognition

Every week, the Morning Call sports staff selects three male and three female senior athletes from Lehigh Valley area schools for their exceptional performances or noteworthy accomplishments. The public is invited to participate in this process, with voting taking place weekly from Monday evenings to Thursday mornings. Winners are announced on Thursday evenings. These athletes are not only recognized but also eligible for a $500 scholarship from the Lehigh Valley Orthopedic Institute. At the end of the school year, one male and one female winner will receive a $10,000 scholarship, adding a significant financial incentive to this prestigious recognition. Nominations for senior student-athletes who deserve recognition can be submitted through a form or via email.