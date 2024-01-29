Liberty Leads Forbes' Sports Franchise Owners List; Ecclestone Shines in UK Taxpayer Ranking

Liberty has retained its position at the pinnacle of Forbes' Top 25 list of sports franchise owners, clocking a value of $18.22 billion. This comes despite a 12% decrease in the value of its sports properties, following the spin-off of the Major League Baseball team, Atlanta Braves.

Kroenke Sports and Entertainment: The Pursuer

The second spot on the list is occupied by Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, with a value of $15.59 billion. The organization, owner of renowned teams like the Los Angeles Rams and Arsenal FC, has marked an impressive 22% increase in value, underscoring its strategic acquisitions and strong market presence.

Fenway Sports Group: The Powerhouse

Fenway Sports Group, the owner of prominent teams such as the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC, stands firm in the third position. With a value surge of 25% to $12.95 billion, Fenway's association with Formula 1 through a minor stake in Arctos Partners, which invested in the Aston Martin F1 team, adds another feather to its cap.

New Entrants and Climbers

Stephen Ross, the promoter of the Miami Grand Prix and the owner of the Miami Dolphins, has made his debut in the top 25 list, securing the 16th position with sports assets valued at $6.91 billion. The Bamford family, associated with Aston Martin sponsor JCB, has landed in 17th place.

Meanwhile, former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, despite his association with a court case over unpaid tax on funds held in a trust in Singapore since 2015, has emerged as the second-highest taxpayer in the UK for 2023. Ecclestone's tax and penalties amounted to a hefty £652.6 million. Russian-born financial trader Alex Gerko has topped the UK taxpayer list, contributing a whopping £664.5 million to the national coffers.