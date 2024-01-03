en English
Sports

Lib Dems Advocate for Darts Final Featuring Prodigy Luke Littler to be Aired on Free-to-Air TV

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:50 am EST
In a move to democratize viewing access, the Liberal Democrats have championed the cause for the darts world championship final featuring 16-year-old prodigy Luke Littler to be aired on free-to-air television channels in the UK. Littler, who has evolved into a sensation following his stellar performance, cemented his position in the final by triumphing over former champion Rob Cross with a resounding 6-2 victory.

Lib Dems’ Appeal for Accessibility

The political party, through its culture and sports spokesman Jamie Stone, articulated that akin to major sporting events in rugby, football, and cricket that are accessible for free viewing, the darts final too should be available to all. The Liberal Democrats are exerting pressure on the government to influence broadcasters to ensure this development.

Independent Agreement or Government Intervention?

While indications suggest that broadcasters could independently arrive at an agreement, the Liberal Democrats firmly believe that action should be taken to guarantee public access to the historic event. The party’s impassioned plea is rooted in the conviction that sports events of such magnitude should be universally accessible, thus allowing millions of Brits to participate vicariously in this momentous occasion.

Government Recognition

Amidst this debate, Lucy Frazer, the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, has also acknowledged Littler’s remarkable accomplishment. She saluted the young prodigy for reaching the final at such a tender age, and drew attention to the transformative impact he has had on the popularity of darts.

Sports United Kingdom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

