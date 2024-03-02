The romantic re-emergence of Wolverhampton Wanderers as a footballing giant of the English game has been one of the most extraordinary stories of recent years, and Stockport County forward Liam McAlinden can rightly lay claim to having played a part in its rise from the ashes. Seventh in last season's Premier League, Wolves are currently sixth in the table and into the last 16 of the Europa League. It was a season that bubbled with possibilities - before the coronavirus struck - and could still yet deliver a grandstand finish. Only time will tell.

Advertisment

From Local Hero to International Prospect

Up until the age of 16, McAlinden was still a left back - it was only by chance that he switched to a more attacking role. Now 26, McAlinden left Wolves in 2016, but not before he helped the club take its first steps back from the abyss. Having begun the 2013/14 season on loan at fellow League One side Shrewsbury Town, McAlinden was recalled by new Wolves manager Kenny Jackett, after finding the target a few times. Wolves fans remember him fondly for coming off the bench to head an 81st minute winner in front of the travelling Wanderers support at MK Dons. His first league goal for the club, it kept Wolves clear of Brentford at the top of the table and on course for the League One title.

Navigating Career Challenges

Advertisment

McAlinden had already made his mark at underage with Northern Ireland by the time the Republic showed an interest in him - he represented the North at Under 16, 18, and 21 thanks to his grandfather, from Warrenpoint in Co Down. In June 2013 it was confirmed that McAlinden had decided to switch allegiance to the Republic - his mother's family come from Dublin - after he was named in the Northern Ireland U21 squad to play Cyprus. He withdrew. However, the lengthy FIFA re-registering process meant McAlinden didn't become available until the Republic's final match of their Euro 2014 qualifying campaign - against Montenegro at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin in March of that year. A full ten months later.

Stockport County and the Future

After Molineux, McAlinden had spells with Exeter City and Cheltenham before dropping down into National League North last season with Brackley and Kidderminster. But ten goals in 20 games for Halifax - in a short term move that ended in January - earned him a contract with Stockport. He'd already found the target twice in seven appearances for Irishman Jim Gannon's County team, including the winner in a 2-1 win at Maidenhead on the final weekend before the coronavirus saw all football suspended until 30 April. In his third spell as manager - Gannon is now the club's longest-serving manager. A Stockport legend, he scored 64 goals in 505 appearances, achieving two promotions and reaching a League Cup semi-final in 1996-97, when they lost 2-1 to Middlesbrough over two legs.

Football, when it resumes, will do so with Stockport seventh in the National League, and occupying the last play-off place. The club has carried forward the momentum of last season's National League North title-winning campaign under Gannon. "We're in a decent bit of form at the minute - we're unbeaten in the last six. We want to get through the fixtures and see where it takes us," said McAlinden. "When the league does get going again, it's going to be really important to hit the ground running."