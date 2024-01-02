en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Formula 1

Liam Lawson: Red Bull’s Rising Star Gearing Up for Greater F1 Opportunities

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:21 am EST
Liam Lawson: Red Bull’s Rising Star Gearing Up for Greater F1 Opportunities

The Formula 1 racing circuit is abuzz with the prospect of seeing more of Liam Lawson, a reserve driver for Red Bull, in the 2024 season. This promising young talent is being groomed for a potential permanent drive in 2025. Despite narrowly missing a seat with AlphaTauri previously, Lawson’s ninth-place finish in Singapore, stepping in for an injured Daniel Ricciardo, has sparked speculation about his future role.

Lawson’s Potential for 2024 and Beyond

Red Bull’s Helmut Marko has lauded Lawson as a potential future Grand Prix winner and expects him to be on the grid by 2025. The F1 grid for 2024 shows long-term contract situations of drivers like Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Lewis Hamilton, and George Russell. Amid these, Lawson’s name is being floated for further opportunities, especially given the predictions of a mid-season driver change at Red Bull. This could allow Lawson to showcase his skills alongside Max Verstappen.

Possible Shuffles in Red Bull

Speculation is rife that Lawson could race again if Red Bull replaces Sergio Perez and promotes Ricciardo. However, Marko has indicated that Perez will fulfill his contract through 2024, further muddying the waters. On one side, there are predictions about Nico Hulkenberg leaving Haas before the season ends, and Perez not seeing the season through with Red Bull due to underperformance. On the other, there are expectations of a larger number of different teams scoring podiums, with Verstappen predicted to dominate and win the title again, maintaining Red Bull’s significant lead over the field.

Lawson’s Self-Assessment and Future Plans

Lawson evaluated his performance in 2023 as an eight out of ten during an appearance on the Brrrake F1 podcast. While admitting room for improvement, he expressed satisfaction with his efforts. Lawson clarified that any future permanent Formula 1 seat would be with a Red Bull-supported team, quashing rumors linking him to Williams, which ultimately retained Logan Sargeant. As the 2024 season unfolds, Lawson is anticipated to keep race fit with significant older car testing, building on his stunning F1 debut and preparing for potential opportunities in Formula 1.

0
Formula 1 Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Verstappen's Dominance in F1 and Other Sporting Highlights

By Salman Khan

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Street Legal Car with Race Engine Upends Automotive Norms

By Salman Khan

Motorsport Legend Gil de Ferran Passes Away at 56

By Salman Khan

Street-Legal Race Car: An Unprecedented Opportunity for Auto Enthusias ...
@Automotive · 3 days
Street-Legal Race Car: An Unprecedented Opportunity for Auto Enthusias ...
heart comment 0
Street-legal Race Car: A Fusion of Power and Practicality

By Salman Khan

Street-legal Race Car: A Fusion of Power and Practicality
Street-Legal Race Engine Cars: A Rare Opportunity for Auto Enthusiasts

By Salman Khan

Street-Legal Race Engine Cars: A Rare Opportunity for Auto Enthusiasts
Mexican President’s Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
Latest Headlines
World News
Vanilla Ice Rings in 2024 at Trump's Mar-a-Lago, Green Day Sparks Political Debate
15 seconds
Vanilla Ice Rings in 2024 at Trump's Mar-a-Lago, Green Day Sparks Political Debate
AC Milan Eyes Trabzonspor's Nicolas Pepe as Potential Squad Addition
31 seconds
AC Milan Eyes Trabzonspor's Nicolas Pepe as Potential Squad Addition
Nebraska Women's Basketball Prepares for 'Pack The PBA' Game against No. 14 Indiana
42 seconds
Nebraska Women's Basketball Prepares for 'Pack The PBA' Game against No. 14 Indiana
Mayo GAA in 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Tribulations
52 seconds
Mayo GAA in 2023: A Year of Triumphs, Trials, and Tribulations
The Boston Bruins: A Year of Triumphs and Trials
58 seconds
The Boston Bruins: A Year of Triumphs and Trials
Alton Towers Resort Bids Farewell to On-Site Spa
1 min
Alton Towers Resort Bids Farewell to On-Site Spa
Healthpitality: A Telehealth Revolution for Hospitality Workers
2 mins
Healthpitality: A Telehealth Revolution for Hospitality Workers
The Silent Crisis in UK Healthcare: 'Moral Distress' Among Doctors
2 mins
The Silent Crisis in UK Healthcare: 'Moral Distress' Among Doctors
Barbados T10 2023-24: Settlers vs Pelicans Clash on the Cards
2 mins
Barbados T10 2023-24: Settlers vs Pelicans Clash on the Cards
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app