Liam Lawson: Red Bull’s Rising Star Gearing Up for Greater F1 Opportunities

The Formula 1 racing circuit is abuzz with the prospect of seeing more of Liam Lawson, a reserve driver for Red Bull, in the 2024 season. This promising young talent is being groomed for a potential permanent drive in 2025. Despite narrowly missing a seat with AlphaTauri previously, Lawson’s ninth-place finish in Singapore, stepping in for an injured Daniel Ricciardo, has sparked speculation about his future role.

Lawson’s Potential for 2024 and Beyond

Red Bull’s Helmut Marko has lauded Lawson as a potential future Grand Prix winner and expects him to be on the grid by 2025. The F1 grid for 2024 shows long-term contract situations of drivers like Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Lewis Hamilton, and George Russell. Amid these, Lawson’s name is being floated for further opportunities, especially given the predictions of a mid-season driver change at Red Bull. This could allow Lawson to showcase his skills alongside Max Verstappen.

Possible Shuffles in Red Bull

Speculation is rife that Lawson could race again if Red Bull replaces Sergio Perez and promotes Ricciardo. However, Marko has indicated that Perez will fulfill his contract through 2024, further muddying the waters. On one side, there are predictions about Nico Hulkenberg leaving Haas before the season ends, and Perez not seeing the season through with Red Bull due to underperformance. On the other, there are expectations of a larger number of different teams scoring podiums, with Verstappen predicted to dominate and win the title again, maintaining Red Bull’s significant lead over the field.

Lawson’s Self-Assessment and Future Plans

Lawson evaluated his performance in 2023 as an eight out of ten during an appearance on the Brrrake F1 podcast. While admitting room for improvement, he expressed satisfaction with his efforts. Lawson clarified that any future permanent Formula 1 seat would be with a Red Bull-supported team, quashing rumors linking him to Williams, which ultimately retained Logan Sargeant. As the 2024 season unfolds, Lawson is anticipated to keep race fit with significant older car testing, building on his stunning F1 debut and preparing for potential opportunities in Formula 1.