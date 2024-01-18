en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Li Haotong, WeChat, and the Rising Prominence of Golf in China

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:17 am EST
Li Haotong, WeChat, and the Rising Prominence of Golf in China

As the political winds change direction, it is often the people who feel the ripple effects. In an intriguing turn of events, Chinese golfer Li Haotong, leading the PGA Championship at its midpoint, found himself in the crosshairs of international politics. Sporting a WeChat-sponsored hat during the tournament, Li’s moment of glory coincided with President Donald Trump’s executive order banning the Chinese app, citing national security concerns.

The Unlikely Leader

Li Haotong, recently turned 25, had no significant PGA Tour finishes up until this point and was ranked No. 114 worldwide. Despite his lack of competitive success on the PGA Tour, Li maintained a focus on enjoying the game. His calm demeanor belied the significance of his potential achievement – to become the first Chinese man to win a major.

Golf in China: From Ban to Boom

The rise of golf in China is a story of resilience. Despite its previous ban by Mao Zedong, the sport has staged a remarkable comeback. China’s large population, extensive golf facilities, and a burgeoning crop of successful young golfers are indicators of golf’s rising prominence in the country. This resurgence goes back to the ancient game of chuiwan, a predecessor to modern golf, and reflects in the rapid development of golf infrastructure and talent in the country.

Chinese Golfers: A Potential Powerhouse

With the increasing number of Chinese golfers, the nation stands at the cusp of a new era in golfing history. The future potential of Chinese golfers on the international stage is immense. However, the recent WeChat ban poses a potential communication barrier. But, if the story of golf in China tells us anything, it’s that barriers are there to be broken.

0
China International Relations Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
38 mins ago
Guangxi Mingming Orchard Group Boosts International Fruit Trade with Significant Mandarin Exports to Canada
In a significant milestone in the international fruit trade, Guangxi Mingming Orchard Group, a leading fruit producer based in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China, has exported 50 tonnes of orah mandarins to Canada. This substantial shipment, sent via Shenzhen Port, is part of an escalating trend since the company started exporting to Canada
Guangxi Mingming Orchard Group Boosts International Fruit Trade with Significant Mandarin Exports to Canada
Japan's Leap in Lunar Race: Exploring Resources and Geopolitical Implications
2 hours ago
Japan's Leap in Lunar Race: Exploring Resources and Geopolitical Implications
U.S.-China Financial Working Group's Third Meeting Concludes Amid Unresolved Differences
2 hours ago
U.S.-China Financial Working Group's Third Meeting Concludes Amid Unresolved Differences
China's 'Tofu Dreg Projects': A Tale of Substandard Construction Practices and Crumbling Roads
54 mins ago
China's 'Tofu Dreg Projects': A Tale of Substandard Construction Practices and Crumbling Roads
China's Vice Foreign Minister in Islamabad for Key CPEC Meeting
1 hour ago
China's Vice Foreign Minister in Islamabad for Key CPEC Meeting
China-Brazil Relations Strengthen as Wang Yi's Visit Marks a Positive Shift
1 hour ago
China-Brazil Relations Strengthen as Wang Yi's Visit Marks a Positive Shift
Latest Headlines
World News
News Roundup: Vaping Report, Overdraft Fee Reduction, and More
3 mins
News Roundup: Vaping Report, Overdraft Fee Reduction, and More
Maltese Blogger Ordered to Remove WhatsApp Chats Amid Data Protection Concerns
3 mins
Maltese Blogger Ordered to Remove WhatsApp Chats Amid Data Protection Concerns
Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's Scoring Strategy and Player Management
3 mins
Mikel Arteta on Arsenal's Scoring Strategy and Player Management
U.S. Ponders Surgeon General's Report on Vaping; NATO Gears Up for 'Steadfast Defender 24'
3 mins
U.S. Ponders Surgeon General's Report on Vaping; NATO Gears Up for 'Steadfast Defender 24'
Mikel Arteta Praises Team's Execution and Strategy in 5-0 Victory
3 mins
Mikel Arteta Praises Team's Execution and Strategy in 5-0 Victory
Explicit Audio Prank Disrupts World Indoor Bowls Championship
3 mins
Explicit Audio Prank Disrupts World Indoor Bowls Championship
Real Madrid Bolstered by Vazquez's Return Ahead of Almeria Clash
3 mins
Real Madrid Bolstered by Vazquez's Return Ahead of Almeria Clash
White House Proposes Reduction in Bank Overdraft Fees
4 mins
White House Proposes Reduction in Bank Overdraft Fees
15 Years Later: Reflecting on Obama's Inauguration and America's Multicultural Identity
8 mins
15 Years Later: Reflecting on Obama's Inauguration and America's Multicultural Identity
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
53 mins
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
2 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
2 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
2 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
2 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
3 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
4 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
4 hours
Criticism and Controversy Surround the 2024 World Economic Forum Discussions
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns
4 hours
Accelerated Melting of Greenland Ice Sheet Raises Global Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app