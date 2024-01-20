L'Homme Presse Eyes Comeback in Fitzdares Fleur De Lys Chase

In an exhilarating development for horse racing aficionados, the acclaimed L'Homme Presse, under the tutelage of Venetia Williams, is poised to make a grand return in the Fitzdares Fleur De Lys Chase at Lingfield. This marks a pivotal stride in his journey to vie for the Cheltenham Gold Cup, following a year-long hiatus from the track.

Impressive Record Despite Long Absence

Despite his prolonged absence from racing, L'Homme Presse's records remain commendable. His victories include a triumph at the Cheltenham Festival and a laudable performance in the Rehearsal Chase in Newcastle. With odds as short as 12/1, L'Homme Presse is now earmarked as one of the favorites for the Gold Cup. The two-mile-six-furlong event at Lingfield will serve as a proving ground for him to reassert his prowess among the racing elite.

Competitive Field Awaits L'Homme Presse

Andy Edwards, co-owner of L'Homme Presse, voices cautious optimism about his return, acknowledging the challenge of regaining top form after such a long break. He will face stiff competition, particularly from Protektorat, a former Gold Cup third-place finisher, who will carry 4lb more than L'Homme Presse. Trainer Dan Skelton is confident about Protektorat's readiness for this race.

Veterans and Newcomers Strengthen the Race

The event further intensifies with the inclusion of veteran horses Highland Hunter and Iwilldoit, both at the age of 11, alongside Kim Bailey's Does He Know, and Gary Moore's Full Back. Notably, Full Back, who carries the lowest rating among the contenders, is also making a comeback from a long absence. Thus, the race promises not only a competitive display of jumping but also a litmus test for L'Homme Presse's preparedness for the imminent Gold Cup.

As the clock ticks closer to the Fitzdares Fleur De Lys Chase at Lingfield, the anticipation heightens. Will L'Homme Presse reclaim his place among the elites, or will the competition outshine him? This race is as much a return for L'Homme Presse as it is a declaration of the resilience, ambition, and sheer human will that defines the world of horse racing.