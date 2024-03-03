Leyburn Sprints Marks 75th Anniversary: Celebrations Start Early with Wins and Heroism

The Historic Leyburn Sprints are not just a celebration of speed but of human achievement and bravery. This year, as the event marks the 75th anniversary of the Leyburn 1949 Australian Grand Prix, the festivities began early with two significant celebrations. Matt Campbell, a Warwick-born racing prodigy, clinched victory at the Bathurst 12-Hour, while local hero Steve Kirby was honored for his bravery in rescuing a junior driver from a fire.

Triumph at Bathurst

Matt Campbell's victory at Mount Panorama on Sunday, 18 February, underscored his rising star status in the world of motorsports. A former Rookie of the Year at the Leyburn Sprints, Campbell has now added another Bathurst 12-Hour win to his impressive resume. Competing for the American Team Penske, Campbell also triumphed at the 24 Hours of Daytona in Florida, further establishing himself as a top-tier professional driver.

Heroism Recognized

Steve Kirby's act of courage was another highlight leading up to this year's Leyburn Sprints. Kirby, a well-known figure in Queensland motor-racing circuits, was awarded the Donald Thompson Award for his heroic rescue of Stevie Chant from a blazing car at Queensland Raceway. This act of bravery, celebrated at the Motorsport Australia champions presentation gala in Melbourne, exemplifies the spirit of community and selflessness that pervades the world of motorsport.

Reflections on a Proud Legacy

These early celebrations set a poignant tone for the 75th anniversary of the Leyburn Sprints. Tricia Chant, President of the Sprints, expressed pride in being part of Matt Campbell's journey, from a grassroots event participant to a celebrated professional driver. Meanwhile, Steve Kirby's bravery serves as a reminder of the inherent dangers in motorsport and the remarkable courage of those within the community. As the Leyburn Sprints continue to celebrate racing history and human valor, these stories of triumph and heroism will surely inspire participants and spectators alike.