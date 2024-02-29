Lexy Keys' Clutch 3-Pointer Seals Big 12 Title for No. 20 Oklahoma Against No. 3 Texas

Oklahoma senior Lexy Keys emerged as the hero, hitting a decisive 3-pointer with just 4 seconds left on the clock, propelling No. 20 Oklahoma to a thrilling 71-70 victory over third-ranked Texas on Wednesday night. This monumental win not only showcased the relentless spirit of the Sooners but also clinched them the outright Big 12 title, highlighting a season of remarkable achievements and resilience.

Advertisment

Unwavering Determination

In a game that could easily have slipped through their fingers, Oklahoma showcased the epitome of perseverance. Despite trailing Texas 70-68 with mere seconds remaining, Oklahoma's resolve never wavered. A failed attempt by Skylar Vann turned into a golden opportunity as the ball found its way to Lexy Keys, who, undeterred by her previous misses, delivered when it mattered the most. Her game-winning shot not only added 16 points to her tally but also epitomized the "never say die" attitude that coach Jennie Baranczyk praised post-game.

A Collective Effort

Advertisment

Though Keys' shot will be remembered as the defining moment, the victory was very much a team effort. Payton Verhulst, despite struggling with her shooting, led the team with 18 points. The game was a defensive masterpiece, with Oklahoma managing to contain a potent Texas offense led by freshman sensation Madison Booker, who finished with an impressive 26 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. This win marked Oklahoma's third top-10 victory of the season, underlining their status as a formidable force in college basketball.

Implications for the Big 12

Oklahoma's victory not only secures them the Big 12 title but also sends a strong message to their rivals as the postseason approaches. The win is a testament to the team's resilience, adaptability, and the tactical acumen of their coaching staff. For Texas, this game serves as a reminder of the fine margins in elite sports and will undoubtedly fuel their ambition moving forward. As the dust settles, both teams will look to regroup and refocus, with the NCAA tournament on the horizon, promising more electrifying encounters.

The significance of Oklahoma's victory transcends the immediate joy of clinching the Big 12 title; it encapsulates a season of growth, challenges, and the indomitable spirit of a team that refused to be counted out. As the Sooners celebrate this milestone, the college basketball world looks on in admiration, anticipating what this extraordinary team will accomplish next.