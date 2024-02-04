Lexington Co-op and University High School Shine at IHSA Cheer Finals

The Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Cheer Finals, held at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington, saw the Lexington co-op cheer team secure a commendable 9th place in the small teams division. With a score of 86.35, they made it to the final round on Saturday, demonstrating a display of teamwork and school spirit. The division was ultimately dominated by Breese Central, who claimed first place with an impressive score of 94.78.

Medium Teams Show Their Mettle

Competing in the medium teams division, University High School clinched an admirable 8th place, with a score of 89.92. The top spot in this category was claimed by Lemont High School, who set a high bar with a leading score of 97.94. The competition, which began with preliminary rounds on Friday, extended into the final rounds on Saturday. Despite the valiant efforts of Normal West and Pontiac High School, they did not advance to the final rounds.

Dance Finals Add to the Excitement

In addition to the cheerleading competition, the venue also played host to the IHSA Competitive Dance Finals last weekend. Clinton High School made it to the final round in the 1A division of the dance competition, securing 10th place with an 84.12 score. Other area teams including Streator, Eureka, and Mattoon showcased their talent in the dance preliminaries, though they did not advance to the finals.