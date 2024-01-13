Lewiston High School Girls’ Basketball Team Scores Dramatic Comeback Win Against Bangor

In an exhilarating display of high school basketball, Lewiston High School girls’ team clinched a thrilling come-from-behind 46-43 victory against Bangor at the latter’s Red Barry Gym. The game saw Lewiston’s senior player, Koral Morin, net a decisive 3-pointer in the dying moments of the encounter. Coached by her father, Josh Morin, Koral led the scoring with a commanding 24 points, despite her known hesitance to take last-second shots.

Lewiston’s Marked Improvement

The win marked a remarkable upturn for Lewiston, pushing their record to 7-4, a clear surpassing of their last season’s win tally. The victory, their second dramatic win in a row, was largely orchestrated by the team’s seniors who played a pivotal role. The Blue Devils, despite a lackluster shooting performance in the first half, made an impressive comeback, netting six 3-pointers in the second half, and forcing numerous turnovers with their defensive pressure.

Bangor’s Struggles Continue

For Bangor, the loss marked their third consecutive defeat, dipping their record to 7-3. The team has now suffered two straight losses on buzzer-beaters and failed to hold on to a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter in both games. Bangor’s head coach, Jay Kemble, acknowledged the team’s issue with turnovers, which significantly contributed to their defeat.

Notable Performances

Despite the loss, Bangor saw a commendable performance from Avery Clark, who led her team with 23 points, and Emily Adams, who contributed a significant double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds. On Lewiston’s end, Natalie Beaudoin and Ellie Legare played crucial roles in their team’s turnaround, contributing to the scoring and bolstering their strategic defense.