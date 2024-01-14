Lewiston Blue Devils Triumph Over Thornton Academy Trojans in a Tight Hockey Clash

In the heart of Lewiston at The Colisee, a riveting boys’ hockey game unfolded. The Lewiston Blue Devils clashed with the Thornton Academy Trojans, resulting in a nail-biting victory for the Blue Devils with a score of 2-1. This clash wasn’t just about the competition; it marked the end of the Trojans’ undefeated streak, a significant turning point in the season.

First Period Triumph

The Blue Devils, standing second in the Varsity Maine poll, established their dominance early in the game. Cody Dionne and Austin Landry, two of the team’s most skilled players, scored the game’s initial goals. Dionne seized the opportunity during a power play, while Landry’s goal followed soon after, aided by an assist from Colby Daigle.

Trojans’ Fightback

As the game moved into the second period, the Trojans made their move. Jake Marcotte took center stage, scoring the only goal for Thornton Academy. The goal narrowed the margin, creating an intense atmosphere but fell short of overcoming the Blue Devils’ lead.

Goalie Showdown

Despite the defeat, Thornton’s goalie, Drew Johnson, showcased an impressive performance. Making 34 saves throughout the game, Johnson’s grit and determination stood out, highlighting the intense competition between the teams.

