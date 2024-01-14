en English
Hockey

Lewiston Blue Devils Triumph Over Thornton Academy Trojans in a Tight Hockey Clash

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:29 pm EST
Lewiston Blue Devils Triumph Over Thornton Academy Trojans in a Tight Hockey Clash

In the heart of Lewiston at The Colisee, a riveting boys’ hockey game unfolded. The Lewiston Blue Devils clashed with the Thornton Academy Trojans, resulting in a nail-biting victory for the Blue Devils with a score of 2-1. This clash wasn’t just about the competition; it marked the end of the Trojans’ undefeated streak, a significant turning point in the season.

First Period Triumph

The Blue Devils, standing second in the Varsity Maine poll, established their dominance early in the game. Cody Dionne and Austin Landry, two of the team’s most skilled players, scored the game’s initial goals. Dionne seized the opportunity during a power play, while Landry’s goal followed soon after, aided by an assist from Colby Daigle.

Trojans’ Fightback

As the game moved into the second period, the Trojans made their move. Jake Marcotte took center stage, scoring the only goal for Thornton Academy. The goal narrowed the margin, creating an intense atmosphere but fell short of overcoming the Blue Devils’ lead.

Goalie Showdown

Despite the defeat, Thornton’s goalie, Drew Johnson, showcased an impressive performance. Making 34 saves throughout the game, Johnson’s grit and determination stood out, highlighting the intense competition between the teams.

Other Sporting Highlights

In other sports news, Cheverus/Yarmouth emerged victorious over Mt. Ararat in boys’ hockey. Meanwhile, the girls’ and boys’ basketball saw some thrilling performances. Biddeford’s girls’ team clinched a win against Wells, thanks, in large part, to Jordyn Crump’s significant contributions. Furthermore, Yarmouth and Poland also secured wins in their respective matches. Finally, St. Dominic’s boys’ basketball team maintained their undefeated season by triumphing over Old Orchard Beach.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Hockey

