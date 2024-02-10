Lewiston Bengals Cap Regular Season with Dominant Win over Moscow Bears

In a thrilling pre-district tournament matchup, the Lewiston Bengals soared past the Moscow Bears with a commanding 72-45 victory, concluding their regular season on a resounding three-game winning streak.

A Triumphant Conclusion to the Regular Season

The Bear Den witnessed an intense battle on Friday as the Lewiston Bengals outmaneuvered the Moscow Bears in their final regular season game. Despite Moscow's reputed strong defense, Lewiston's efficient scoring proved too much to handle, leading to a decisive 27-point victory.

Although the Bears managed to keep pace with Lewiston during sporadic moments in the game, they ultimately succumbed to the Bengals' relentless offense. A crucial factor in Lewiston's success was their ability to capitalize on offensive rebounds and loose balls, transforming these opportunities into valuable points.

Balanced Offense and Shooting Prowess

The Bengals' offensive strategy was a masterclass in balance and efficiency. They shot an impressive 5-of-11 from beyond the arc, showcasing their shooting prowess and accuracy. This, combined with their ability to convert opportunities closer to the basket, resulted in a formidable scoring display.

"We worked hard on our shooting and rebounding in practice, and it paid off tonight," said Drew Hottinger, the Bengals' leading scorer with 27 points. "Our balanced offense really made a difference out there."

Key Contributors and Looking Ahead

While Hottinger's performance was undoubtedly the highlight of the night, the Bengals' victory was a true team effort. Grant Abendroth and Ian Hillman were instrumental in Moscow's fightback, scoring 11 points each. However, Lewiston's collective strength and momentum proved insurmountable.

As the Bengals look ahead to the district tournaments, their confidence is soaring. "We're excited about the upcoming district games," shared Hottinger. "We know Coeur d'Alene will be a tough opponent, but we're ready for the challenge."

With their impressive victory over Moscow, the Lewiston Bengals have set the stage for an exhilarating district tournament. As they prepare to take on Coeur d'Alene, their balanced offense and scoring efficiency will be crucial in determining their path forward.

