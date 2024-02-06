Lewis Sylvester: Aiming for History in a Career-Defining Boxing Title Fight

English lightweight champion, Lewis Sylvester from Hull, is set for the most significant match of his career. At the tender age of 25, Sylvester bears the hopes of an entire city as he gears up to fight for the Commonwealth and WBC International Silver titles, along with the much-coveted Lonsdale Belt and the British title at London's Copper Box arena.

Aiming to Create History

Never before has a boxer from Hull clinched the British title. This fact acts as a driving force for Sylvester, pushing him to create a legacy. Steffy Bull, his trainer and manager in Doncaster, has prepared him well for the challenge. Sylvester exudes confidence in his technical skills, which he believes will give him an edge over the power of his opponent, Sam Noakes.

The Challenger: Sam Noakes

Noakes, with an impressive track record of 12 knockouts in 12 fights, is the reigning Commonwealth champion and the favorite to win. However, Sylvester remains unfazed, focusing on his agility, footwork, and speed to counter Noakes' strength. Sylvester's journey from a troubled teenager to a potential history-maker in Hull's boxing annals speaks volumes about his dedication and hard work.

The Big Fight and Beyond

He sees the upcoming fight not merely as an experience but as a crucial victory required to advance his career. The fight, set to take place at the Copper Box Arena in London, will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1. It will be among other notable fights, including Hamzah Sheeraz vs. Liam Williams, and will be part of the rebranded TNT Sports channel following the merger of BT Sports and Discovery. The rebranding is unlikely to significantly affect Queensberry Promotions' exclusive boxing output in the medium term.