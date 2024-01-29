Lewis Hamilton Reunites with Marc Hynes to Challenge Verstappen's Dominance

In a strategic move to reclaim his dominance in Formula One, Lewis Hamilton has reunited with his former confidant, Marc Hynes. The former British Formula Three champion, Hynes, had previously teamed up with Hamilton from 2016 to 2021, a period that saw Hamilton win four out of his seven world titles.

Rekindling a Winning Partnership

Hamilton and Hynes' relationship goes back to their time in the junior racing categories. After a brief hiatus, Hynes is set to return, this time focusing on Hamilton's racing activities. The move is seen as a bid to challenge Max Verstappen's reign in the sporting event. Hynes had left Hamilton's Project Forty Four management company in 2021 but is now set to make a comeback, providing on-track support to the seven-time world champion.

Chasing Verstappen's Dominance

Last season, Hamilton found himself significantly lagging behind Verstappen, with a point gap of 341. Despite securing a commendable six podium finishes, Hamilton finished third in the drivers' standings. It's clear that the return of Hynes is part of the plan to bridge this gap and challenge the dominant Red Bull team.

Mercedes' Promise of a Better Season

Mercedes, Hamilton's team, has promised an improved W15 car for the new season. The team hopes that this improvement, coupled with Hamilton's renewed partnership with Hynes, will help them rise to the top again. Hamilton, who recently signed a £50 million per season deal with Mercedes, will continue to work with team principal Toto Wolff, who has extended his contract with Mercedes until 2026. The new Mercedes car is set to be unveiled on February 14 at Silverstone, with pre-season testing in Bahrain to follow. The first race of the season is slated for March 2 in Bahrain.