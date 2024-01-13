en English
Cricket

Lewis Gregory Assumes Club Captaincy for Somerset’s 2024 Season

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
Lewis Gregory Assumes Club Captaincy for Somerset's 2024 Season

As the dawn of the 2024 cricket season approaches, Somerset County Cricket Club announces a significant reshuffling in its leadership – Lewis Gregory is now seated as the new club captain. A seasoned all-rounder, Gregory shoulders the responsibility for both the Vitality Blast and County Championship teams.

Gregory’s Journey to Captaincy

Gregory’s cricketing journey started in Plymouth, from where he honed his skills through Devon’s age groups, eventually joining Somerset’s Academy in 2010. Over the years, he has woven himself into the fabric of the club, becoming an indispensable team member. His contribution as an all-rounder is marked by over 6,000 runs and 550 wickets, a testament to his consistent performance and versatility.

From Vitality Blast Victory to Club Captaincy

In 2023, Gregory spearheaded Somerset to a spectacular Vitality Blast victory, proving his leadership prowess. His appointment as the club captain for the 2024 season comes as a natural progression of his influential role within the team. Gregory succeeds Tom Abell, acknowledging the honor and the expectations that come with his new role. His strategy remains focused on playing aggressive cricket, aiming to extract the best from his team.

Leadership Beyond Gregory

Andy Hurry, Somerset’s director of cricket, commended Gregory’s leadership skills and tactical acumen. He expressed his belief in Gregory’s ability to steer the team towards success. Adding to the leadership line-up, Craig Overton has been announced as vice-captain. Hurry expressed confidence in the new leadership to build on the groundwork laid by Abell, setting the stage for a promising season.

Cricket Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

