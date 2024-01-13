Lewis Gregory Assumes Club Captaincy for Somerset’s 2024 Season

As the dawn of the 2024 cricket season approaches, Somerset County Cricket Club announces a significant reshuffling in its leadership – Lewis Gregory is now seated as the new club captain. A seasoned all-rounder, Gregory shoulders the responsibility for both the Vitality Blast and County Championship teams.

Gregory’s Journey to Captaincy

Gregory’s cricketing journey started in Plymouth, from where he honed his skills through Devon’s age groups, eventually joining Somerset’s Academy in 2010. Over the years, he has woven himself into the fabric of the club, becoming an indispensable team member. His contribution as an all-rounder is marked by over 6,000 runs and 550 wickets, a testament to his consistent performance and versatility.

From Vitality Blast Victory to Club Captaincy

In 2023, Gregory spearheaded Somerset to a spectacular Vitality Blast victory, proving his leadership prowess. His appointment as the club captain for the 2024 season comes as a natural progression of his influential role within the team. Gregory succeeds Tom Abell, acknowledging the honor and the expectations that come with his new role. His strategy remains focused on playing aggressive cricket, aiming to extract the best from his team.

Leadership Beyond Gregory

Andy Hurry, Somerset’s director of cricket, commended Gregory’s leadership skills and tactical acumen. He expressed his belief in Gregory’s ability to steer the team towards success. Adding to the leadership line-up, Craig Overton has been announced as vice-captain. Hurry expressed confidence in the new leadership to build on the groundwork laid by Abell, setting the stage for a promising season.