Le'Veon Bell Eyes NFL Comeback, Prefers Return to Steelers

Le'Veon Bell, the former Pittsburgh Steelers running back, has announced his intention to train in preparation for a potential comeback to the National Football League (NFL). At 31, Bell has expressed his confidence in surpassing his previous performance levels, given his belief in his improved physical condition. While his determination is apparent, the level of interest that Bell might attract from the NFL remains a subject of speculation, particularly in light of his less than stellar stint with the New York Jets.

The Return Journey

According to a Snapchat video, Bell plans to start training in March to assess his physical readiness for a potential return to the NFL. If he feels confident in his physical condition post-training, he aims to make a formal decision about his return by April. Notably, Bell has expressed a strong preference for only one team - his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Reliving the Past

Bell's past connection with the Steelers and coach Mike Tomlin seems to be a driving factor behind his preference. He has spoken about his regret over his departure from the team and his subsequent time with the Jets, where he experienced a significant drop in productivity despite securing a lucrative contract. His last appearance in the NFL was in 2021, which was marked by a series of injuries and a noticeable dip in performance.

The Challenges Ahead

Despite Bell's conviction, the question of whether the Steelers would be receptive to his return remains unanswered. The team currently boasts young star running backs like Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, which could potentially limit opportunities for Bell. Additionally, his age and previous health issues may raise concerns about his ability to compete at the highest level. Regardless, Bell remains determined to prove his worth and make a successful comeback.