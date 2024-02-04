Le'Veon Bell Eyes NFL Comeback, Aims to Rejoin Pittsburgh Steelers

Unfurling his comeback plan, former All-Pro running back, Le'Veon Bell, has expressed his fervor to return to the National Football League (NFL). The crux of his intentions, however, lies in a specific team – his old mates, the Pittsburgh Steelers. In a recent Snapchat post, Bell revealed he was planning to embark on training in March and would take the consequential decision about his NFL resurgence in April. His confidence shone brightly as he asserted that his comeback performance would surpass his previous records, and he stressed that he would only lace up his boots again if it was for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A Dual-Threat Capability

Despite currently boasting a potent running back duo in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, the Steelers might find Bell's proposition hard to overlook. His dual-threat capabilities as both a running back and a wide receiver could potentially add a new dimension to their offensive strategies, making him a valuable asset on the field.

A Controversial Past and Hope for Redemption

Bell's previous stint with the Steelers didn't conclude on the best terms due to a season-long holdout. This discord led to a controversial departure from the team, leaving a bitter aftertaste in the mouth of the Steelers' community. However, Bell, in his recent declarations, expressed regret for how things transpired and extended an apology to the Steelers' fanbase, hinting at a desire for redemption. His five-season-long run with the Steelers is still remembered by fans and critics alike.

Last NFL Appearance and Moving Forward

Bell's last NFL appearance was in 2021, where he played for the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As he gears up for a potential comeback, the Steelers are reportedly making their own moves, tweaking their coaching staff and bolstering their defense by signing a former Cleveland Browns defensive back. These developments, however, take a backseat to the main narrative of Bell's possible return to the NFL and, specifically, to the Steelers.