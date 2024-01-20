Levein Baffled by St Johnstone's Scottish Cup Exit; Praises Debutant Kimpioka

A shock wave reverberated through the Scottish football scene as Championship Airdrieonians edged out Premiership outfit St Johnstone with a 1-0 win in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup. Nikolay Todorov's goal nine minutes into the second half sealed the fate of the match, causing St Johnstone's unexpected exit from the competition. The match, marked by St Johnstone's uncharacteristically poor performance, left their manager Craig Levein in a state of bewilderment.

Questioning Performance, Not Match Sharpness

Despite enjoying a significant break prior to the match, Levein dismissed the notion that his team's lack of match sharpness contributed to the defeat. Instead, he attributed the loss to an array of consistent errors, particularly the team's frequent turnovers. Levein expressed his disappointment over the team's failure to execute the game plan, which hinged on playing in Airdrie's half and applying consistent pressure.

Airdrie's Deserved Win

Levein, in his post-match comments, acknowledged that Airdrie's win was well-deserved. The manager emphasized the need to scrutinize the game footage in an attempt to comprehend the reasons behind St Johnstone's underwhelming showing.

Looking Ahead: Aberdeen and Kimpioka

With a short time to prepare for their upcoming match against Aberdeen, St Johnstone faces a challenging task. Despite the recent setback, Levein expressed optimism about potential contributions from debutant Benji Kimpioka. The Swedish forward, according to Levein, showed promise in the match and could be a valuable addition to the team in the future.