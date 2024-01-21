Letterkenny Says Farewell to Beloved Local Figure, Patsy 'Big P' Collins

The world of sports and the town of Letterkenny are draped in sorrow as they mourn the loss of a cherished figure, Patsy Collins, endearingly known as Big P. An emblem of dedication and camaraderie, Patsy's demise earlier today at the Donegal Hospice has left the community in a state of profound sadness.

A Pillar of Letterkenny Rovers

Big P's name is synonymous with Letterkenny Rovers, a local soccer team where he served as the kit man for a significant span. His role had him interacting with numerous young people in the area, making him a familiar and much-loved face.

Letterkenny Rovers has expressed their deep sorrow through a heartfelt tribute, acknowledging Patsy's invaluable service as a kit man, a dedicated lotto seller, and more importantly, his ability to boost morale with his humor and presence. Beyond his position in sports, Patsy was known for his deep spirituality and his daily visit to Conwal Graveyard to pay respects to his late sister, a pilgrimage he undertook regardless of the weather.

Farewell to a Beloved Figure

The club has extended their condolences to Patsy's family, offering support during this challenging period. As a mark of respect, Patsy's remains will be laid out at his residence, allowing the community to pay their last respects. A Requiem Mass has been scheduled at St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny, followed by burial in the Conwal Cemetery. In a nod to the times, the mass will be available to view through the St Eunan's webcam, ensuring that those unable to physically attend can still be a part of the farewell ceremony.

Remembering Big P

As Letterkenny bids adieu to Patsy 'Big P' Collins, his legacy will continue to inspire and resonate in the hearts of many. His dedication towards the local sports team, his unwavering faith, and his ability to spread joy will be remembered long after his departure. The loss of Big P is not just a loss for the sporting community, but also for Letterkenny, as it says goodbye to a man who embodied community spirit and resilience.