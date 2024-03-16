Letran Squires Triumph Over Perpetual Junior Altas, Manalili Shines in NCAA Season 99 Game 1

MANILA — In a stunning display of skill and strategy, Colegio de San Juan de Letran's Junior Knights, led by the phenomenal Titing Manalili, overpowered the University of Perpetual Help System DALTA Junior Altas with a decisive 97-80 victory in the NCAA Season 99 Juniors' Basketball Finals Game 1. Held at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City, the match set the stage for an electrifying series, with Letran now just a victory away from securing their second consecutive juniors' championship.

Manalili's Stellar Performance

From the onset, Titing Manalili emerged as the linchpin for the Squires, delivering a jaw-dropping performance that included 35 points — the highest in the juniors' season, nine rebounds, and nine assists. His near triple-double feat underscored his pivotal role in Letran's campaign, propelling the team to a significant lead. Complementing Manalili's efforts were Syrex Silorio, who contributed 15 points, three rebounds, and three assists, and George Diamante, who notched a double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds.

Turning the Tide

The game saw a dramatic shift in momentum during the third quarter. Despite trailing by three points early on, the Squires orchestrated a remarkable 16-point run, thanks to consecutive buckets from Manalili, Diamante, and Silorio. This scoring spree, coupled with a stringent defensive strategy that restricted Perpetual's star player and Season MVP frontrunner, Amiel Acido, to a mere 10 points, allowed Letran to seize control of the game. The team's resilience and determination shone through, as they bounced back from a second-quarter deficit to dominate the remainder of the match.

Looking Ahead to Game 2

As the series progresses, the pressure mounts on the University of Perpetual Help System DALTA to stage a comeback in Game 2. Despite Acido's limited performance and a collective effort from Jan Pagulayan, Lebron Jhames Daep, and others, the Junior Altas face an uphill battle to keep their championship hopes alive. The forthcoming match, scheduled for Wednesday at 2:30 PM at the same venue, promises to be a thrilling encounter, with Letran poised to clinch the title and Perpetual determined to force a decider.

This victory not only brings Letran one step closer to back-to-back juniors' titles but also highlights the exceptional talent and teamwork that define the essence of collegiate basketball. As the NCAA Season 99 Juniors' Basketball Finals continue, all eyes will be on these young athletes as they strive for glory on the court.