Letran Squires Clinch Back-to-Back NCAA Juniors' Basketball Titles, Defeating Perpetual

MANILA — In an electrifying Season 99 Finals Game 3 clash, Colegio de San Juan de Letran secured its second consecutive NCAA Juniors’ Basketball championship, overpowering the University of Perpetual Help with a commanding 93-76 victory. The match, held at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan City, showcased the Squires' dominance on the court.

Key Performances Lead to Victory

Leading the charge for the Intramuros-based squad was Syrex Silorio, who dazzled with 27 points, six assists, and five rebounds. Finals MVP Jonathan Manalili contributed significantly with 19 points, six steals, and five assists, proving his mettle in crucial moments of the game. Daniel Padilla and George Diamante also made substantial contributions, with Padilla scoring 17 points and Diamante completing a near triple-double.

Letran's Strategic Mastery

The game's momentum firmly swung in Letran's favor early on, with Manalili igniting a 10-0 run in the first quarter. This early lead laid the foundation for Letran's success, despite a spirited comeback attempt by the Junior Altas in the second half. Head coach Allen Ricardo's halftime pep talk, emphasizing defense and resilience, played a pivotal role in keeping the team focused and determined.

Perpetual's Valiant Effort Falls Short

The top-seeded Junior Altas showcased their fighting spirit, particularly in the second half, mirroring their comeback attempt in Game 2. Key players Amiel Acido, Icee Callangan, and Jan Pagulayan led a valiant effort to close the gap, but Letran's overpowering performance in the fourth quarter sealed their fate. Despite their best efforts, turnovers and Letran's aggressive play in the final stretch led to Perpetual's defeat.

This victory not only secures Letran's 14th league high school hoops title but also cements their place in history with back-to-back championships. The Squires' collective resilience, strategic play, and standout performances from players like Manalili and Silorio have once again proven their dominance in the NCAA juniors' basketball landscape. As the dust settles on Season 99, the focus will inevitably shift to the future, where Letran's young champions will look to continue their legacy in the seasons to come.