Leschenault Duo Millichamp and Repacholi Clinch Spots in WA Under-17 Netball Squad for National Championships

Emerging netball talents from Leschenault, Grace Millichamp and Mia Repacholi, have made significant strides in their sporting careers by securing positions in Western Australia's under-17 squad. Set to compete in the National Netball Championships in Melbourne this April, Millichamp has been named in the 12-player team, while Repacholi will join as a training partner. This selection underscores the athletes' exceptional skills and the bright future awaiting them in netball.

Rising Stars of Leschenault Netball

Grace Millichamp and Mia Repacholi's journey through the ranks of junior netball has been marked by dedication, skill, and now, a notable achievement. Millichamp's inclusion in the final squad and Repacholi's role as a training partner highlight not only their individual talents but also the strong foundation provided by the Leschenault Netball Association. Their selection represents a significant step forward in their careers and shines a spotlight on the talent being nurtured within regional netball communities.

Pathway to National Recognition

The path to national recognition is paved with hard work, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. For Millichamp and Repacholi, their selection for the WA under-17 squad is a testament to their commitment to the sport of netball. Participating in the National Netball Championships offers a platform for these young athletes to showcase their skills on a larger stage, compete against the best in the country, and further their development in the sport. This opportunity also serves as a pivotal moment in their burgeoning careers, potentially opening doors to higher levels of competition and recognition.

Implications for the Future

The inclusion of Grace Millichamp and Mia Repacholi in Western Australia's under-17 squad not only marks a personal triumph for the athletes but also signals a bright future for netball in the Leschenault region. Their achievements serve as an inspiration for fellow junior netballers, demonstrating the possibilities that lie ahead with hard work and determination. As these young athletes prepare to take on the challenges of the National Netball Championships, their journey from regional talents to national contenders embodies the spirit of growth and the potential for excellence within the sport.

As the National Netball Championships approach, all eyes will be on Millichamp, Repacholi, and their teammates as they represent Western Australia on the national stage. Their journey from the Leschenault Netball Association to the WA under-17 squad is a narrative of ambition, perseverance, and the unwavering support of their community. Regardless of the outcomes in Melbourne, these young athletes have already achieved remarkable success, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting future in netball.