Leroy Sané Faces FIFA Ban, Impacting Germany’s European Championship Preparation

In a significant turn of events, the International Football Association (FIFA) has dealt a significant blow to the German national team’s preparation for the European Championship. FIFA has issued a three-game suspension to Germany’s winger, Leroy Sané, following an on-pitch incident in a friendly match against Austria.

A Controversial Incident

On November 21, Sané was involved in a contentious episode resulting in the player being handed a red card. The incident involved a challenge that saw FC Bayern Munich winger Philipp Mwene knocked down, leading to Sané’s dismissal from the game. This measure comes as a significant setback for the German team, impacting their lineup for the forthcoming crucial games.

The Implications of the Ban

As a result of the suspension, Sané will be sidelined for the upcoming matches against France and the Netherlands scheduled in March. In addition, the ban includes one of the two games planned just before the European Championships. Despite FIFA’s ruling, Sané will still be eligible to feature in the European Championships in the summer.

Looking Ahead to the European Championship

The Hungarian national team, having a successful run and topping their group, is set to be one of the formidable opponents in the European Championship. They will kick off their campaign in Cologne against Switzerland on June 15th, before clashing with Germany and Scotland in the subsequent group stage matches in Stuttgart. Despite the setback, the German team will have to recalibrate their strategies, keeping in view the strength of their opponents.