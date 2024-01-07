Leonard Williams on Cusp of Making NFL History with 18-Game Season

In the NFL’s regular-season finale, Seattle Seahawks’ Leonard Williams is poised to etch his name in the annals of NFL history. By stepping on the field against the Arizona Cardinals, Williams will become the first player in nearly a century to compete in 18 games in a single season. This unprecedented feat has become possible due to the NFL’s switch to a 17-game schedule in 2021 and a mid-season transfer that saw Williams move from the New York Giants to the Seahawks on October 30.

Mid-Season Transfer Opens Door to Record

The opportunity for this record presented itself when Williams was traded from the Giants to the Seahawks. The timing of the transfer was crucial. The Seahawks had already had their bye week, while the Giants had not. This allowed Williams to seamlessly transition without missing a game. While the lack of a bye week may not be ideal from a player’s perspective, Williams is set to be compensated with an extra game check for his additional playtime.

A Century-Old Record in the Making

The last time any player managed to appear in 18 games was in 1930, nearly a century ago. Cookie Tackwell and Tony Kostos, players for the Frankford Yellow Jackets and the Minneapolis Red Jackets respectively, were the last to achieve this feat. These teams often had more games than others in the NFL. However, the Yellow Jackets folded in 1931 and their legacy is now linked with the Philadelphia Eagles, who do not officially recognize the Yellow Jackets’ history as their own.

Shaping the New Normal in NFL

Williams’ record comes on the heels of the NFL’s decision to shift to a 17-game schedule in 2021. This change made it possible for players to appear in 18 games in a single season, a scenario that was not feasible under the previous structure. As the game evolves and the schedule expands, Leonard Williams stands at the forefront, setting new benchmarks and shaping the new normal in the NFL.

