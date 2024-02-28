Leon Hayes Steps Up for Warrington Wolves Amid George Williams Injury, Faces Castleford Tigers

With George Williams sidelined due to an ankle injury, 19-year-old Leon Hayes is seizing his opportunity for more game time with the Warrington Wolves, starting against Castleford Tigers. Hayes, who impressed in his recent outing versus Hull FC, aims to utilize this chance to learn and grow, particularly in partnership with veteran Josh Drinkwater. Despite being one of the competition's smallest players, Hayes is geared up for the defensive challenges ahead, emphasizing his readiness to learn and contribute to the team's success.

Rising to the Occasion

Hayes's unexpected stint in the first team comes at a crucial time for Warrington Wolves, offering the young half-back a platform to showcase his abilities. With George Williams, the team's star half-back, recovering from an injury, Hayes's performance against Hull FC has set a positive tone for his inclusion in the lineup. Partnering with Josh Drinkwater, Hayes is focused on enhancing his game management skills and contributing to the team's attacking strategies. Despite the pressures of stepping up in Williams's absence, Hayes remains committed to learning from each game and improving his overall play.

Defensive Determination

At 5ft 4in, Hayes is aware of the physical challenges he faces in the Super League, yet he remains undeterred. His defensive work rate was evident in the game against Hull FC, where he made more tackles than any of his teammates. Hayes acknowledges that opposing teams may see his stature as a vulnerability, but he is prepared to face these challenges head-on. Emphasizing his enjoyment of the defensive aspect of rugby and his belief in his defensive capabilities, Hayes is ready to tackle whatever comes his way, showcasing his resilience and determination.

Looking Ahead to Castleford Tigers

As the Warrington Wolves prepare to host the Castleford Tigers, Hayes and his teammates are aware of the threats posed by their upcoming opponents. The Tigers, under new head coach Craig Lingard, are seeking their first victory of the season, adding an extra layer of intensity to the fixture. Hayes, having observed the Tigers' performances, is cognizant of their potential and emphasizes the need for Warrington to apply the lessons learned from their previous game. As he continues to adapt and grow in his role, Hayes is keen to contribute to the Wolves' pursuit of success, both in the upcoming match and beyond.