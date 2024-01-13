en English
Belgium

Leny Mitjana Faces 10-Year Ban for Match-Fixing Violations

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:27 pm EST
Leny Mitjana Faces 10-Year Ban for Match-Fixing Violations

The international tennis community is shaken as French player Leny Mitjana faces a 10-year ban from professional tennis. The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), following a criminal investigation, announced the penalty, linking Mitjana to a match-fixing syndicate based in Belgium. Mitjana, who has categorically denied the allegations, was also fined $20,000. The charges against him are rooted in match-fixing activities that took place in 2017 and 2018, a period when he achieved his highest ATP singles ranking of 458.

Breaking Down the Charges

In their investigation, the ITIA found Mitjana responsible for 11 violations. These included facilitating betting, manipulating match outcomes, influencing other players to underperform, and failing to report corrupt approaches. These charges paint a picture of a player deeply entangled in the dark underbelly of the sport, allegedly pulling strings behind the scenes to alter the natural course of matches.

A Global Crackdown

This incident is not an isolated case but part of a broader crackdown on a syndicate led by Belgian Grigor Sargsyan. Sargsyan, known as the Maestro, has been sentenced to a five-year prison term for his role in this scandal. Previously, 12 other players from Belgium, Mexico, and Guatemala faced fines and suspensions for their involvement in the syndicate’s match-fixing activities. This highlights the ongoing global efforts to maintain the integrity of tennis by punishing those engaged in corrupt practices.

Upholding the Spirit of the Game

Consequences like these serve as a stern reminder of the importance of upholding the spirit of the game. Match-fixing not only undermines the integrity of the sport but also jeopardizes the careers of those involved. With each suspension or fine, the tennis community reaffirms its commitment to provide a fair playing field for all athletes. The case of Leny Mitjana is a stark reminder that those who compromise the sanctity of the game will face severe consequences.

0
Belgium Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

