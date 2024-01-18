en English
Antigua and Barbuda

Lennox ‘Fox’ Julian’s Hattrick Seals Victory for Liberta Blackhawks

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:08 am EST
Lennox ‘Fox’ Julian’s Hattrick Seals Victory for Liberta Blackhawks

In a thrilling display of football, Lennox ‘Fox’ Julian led the Liberta Blackhawks to a resounding 5-2 victory over Bolans in the ABFA Technical Centre’s First Division match. An electrifying performance from Julian was highlighted by his first hattrick of the season, a feat that single-handedly tipped the scales in favor of the Blackhawks in a match that saw fortunes swing wildly.

A Game of Twists and Turns

The game kicked off with Wilton Rhodes making an early mark for the Blackhawks by scoring the opening goal in the 23rd minute. With the first half largely devoid of action, the game saw a particularly goal-rich second half. Julian began the goal spree with a decisive strike in the 69th minute, extending the Blackhawks’ lead to 2-0. However, Bolans’ Adrian Browne threw a spanner in the works by equalizing with two rapid-fire goals in the 71st and 76th minutes, momentarily throwing the game into a state of flux.

Julian’s Athletic Prowess Shines

Despite the setback, Lennox ‘Fox’ Julian put on a masterclass in athleticism and skill, netting two additional goals in quick succession in the 82nd and 83rd minutes. These goals restored the Blackhawks’ lead to 4-2 and effectively put the game beyond Bolans’ reach. Bolans’ woes were further compounded when Alex Joseph was shown a red card for unsportsmanlike conduct towards the referee.

Liberta Blackhawks Seal the Deal

In the dying moments of the match, Tijahni Isaac added the cherry on top of Liberta’s performance, scoring in the third minute of extra time and finalizing the score at 5-2.

In other First Division news, Police outplayed Jennings United in a 3-0 victory, with Carl Kirby scoring a penalty in the first half and Javere Joseph sealing the deal with a brace. Meanwhile, Five Islands defeated Bendals 2-0 in an away game, thanks to a brace from Samuel Semper.

Antigua and Barbuda Football Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

