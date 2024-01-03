Lenawee County High School Sports: Patriots Maintain Undefeated Streak

As the frosty grip of winter begins to loosen, the high-octane energy of Lenawee County high school sports is once again heating up the courts. The Britton Deerfield Patriots, maintaining their unbeaten streak, clinch a non-league victory against the Hudson Tigers in a display of strategic prowess and athletic agility.

Undefeated Patriots Dominate the Court

The Patriots launched into the game with an assertive 8-0 lead, their momentum unwavering as they continued to build their dominance. A 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer by Owen Plum, a testament to his sharpshooting abilities, extended their lead to a formidable 35-19, setting the stage for a second half that only solidified their supremacy.

Indeed, the third quarter saw the Patriots’ defense in full swing, suppressing the Tigers’ offense to a mere three points. This strategic defensive play further showcased the Patriots’ balanced approach to the game, combining both offensive prowess and defensive tenacity.

Standout Performances

Logan Shiels, Colin Johnson, and Ryan Good stood out amongst the Patriots, demonstrating exceptional court sensibilities and scoring abilities. Shiels and Johnson, with their 15 and 14 points respectively, showcased their offensive talents, while Good’s contribution of 10 points further bolstered the Patriots’ score.

Despite the loss, Hudson’s Drew Engle-Wendt and KJ Walker gave commendable performances. Engle-Wendt contributed 10 points, while Walker’s all-around performance resulted in six rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Their efforts, albeit in a losing cause, underlined their potential as key players for the Tigers.

Other Non-League Matches

In other non-league action, the Hudson team faced another defeat against Springport. Dinah Horwath and Taylor Kopin emerged as key contributors for Hudson, with Horwath scoring a notable 16 points and Kopin chipping in with 10 points, five rebounds, and three steals.

Meanwhile, Onsted High School was dealt a blow by Summerfield, ending Summerfield’s four-game losing streak. Despite the loss, Onsted’s Karlie Kimerer stood out, scoring an impressive 26 points, complementing her performance with six rebounds and four assists. Her exceptional game, although not enough to secure a win, showcased her abilities as a formidable player.