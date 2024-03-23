Lenana Triumphs in Nairobi Rugby, Hospital Hill Dominates Handball

Lenana High School clinched the Rugby 15s championship title, defeating Upper Hill 6-5 in a thrilling match at the Nairobi region school games, with Joel Ochego's penalties proving decisive. The victory secured Lenana a spot in the nationals for the first time in 18 years, showcasing a blend of discipline, commitment, and individual brilliance, particularly from player of the match Ochego. Meanwhile, Hospital Hill maintained their dominance in handball, with both their boys' and girls' teams retaining their titles in convincing fashion.

Advertisment

Lenana's Historic Victory

Lenana High School's rugby team, under the guidance of head coach Nick Abok, exhibited an exceptional performance against Upper Hill. Joel Ochego's critical penalties, one in each half of the game, were instrumental in the win. Abok's praise for his team's discipline and Ochego's technical ability highlighted the factors behind their success. The win marks a significant milestone, ending an 18-year wait for a national appearance, with aspirations to compete vigorously for the trophy.

Hospital Hill's Handball Mastery

Advertisment

In handball, Hospital Hill's boys and Dagoretti's girls teams showcased their prowess, successfully defending their regional titles. Morgan Wafula's eight goals led Hospital Hill to a 27-20 victory over Highway, while Dagoretti Mixed overwhelmed Highridge Girls High School 49-13. Both teams displayed a combination of experience, skill, and strategic play, setting their sights on defending their national titles with confidence and determination.

Other Sports Highlights

The Nairobi region school games also featured competitive matches in hockey and basketball. Nairobi School defended its hockey title with a 2-0 win over Starehe, thanks to goals from Clinton Atei and David Mutua. In basketball, Buruburu girls reclaimed their title with a 43-30 victory over Olympic high school, and Dagoretti high school triumphed in the boys' category, defeating hosts Jamhuri High School 58-46. These victories underscore the diverse talent and competitive spirit among schools in the region.

This year's Nairobi region school games have not only provided a platform for young athletes to showcase their talents but have also set the stage for intense national competitions. With teams like Lenana and Hospital Hill leading the charge, the upcoming nationals in Machakos County promise to be a battleground for glory, where discipline, commitment, and individual brilliance will once again be the keys to victory.