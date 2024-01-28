Leitrim Football Teams Celebrate Victorious Starts in Division 4 Leagues

In a day of triumph for Leitrim's football, both the men's and women's teams opened their respective campaigns with commanding victories. The senior men's team, fueled by the striking prowess of Evan Sweeney and Riordan O’Rourke, clinched a decisive 2-17 to 1-5 win over Waterford in the Allianz Division 4 league. The match, taking place at Fraher Field, showcased a performance that hints at a promising season for Leitrim.
Standout Performances Seal the Game
Darragh Rooney was a standout player, scoring points from play and placed balls, leading his team to a 15-point victory. Alongside Rooney, the efforts of Evan Sweeney and Riordan O’Rourke were crucial, with each player contributing a goal to the final tally. Not to be overlooked was the remarkable penalty save by goalkeeper Nevin O'Donnell, a move that kept the momentum firmly with Leitrim.
Post-Match Reflections
In the aftermath of the match, Leitrim's joint-captain Mark Diffley shared his thoughts with Ocean FM Sport's John Lynch. While details of the discussion have not been made public yet, Diffley's satisfaction at the team's performance is evident.
Other Division 4 Results and Women's League
In other Division 4 results, Wexford beat London 1-13 to 1-9, Laois and Longford drew with scores of 1-12 and 2-7 respectively, and Carlow triumphed over Tipperary with a score of 3-10 to 1-14. In the women's football league, the LGFA Lidl Division 4, Leitrim's ladies team also had a notable win, dominating Derry with a score of 8-9 to 0-8. Fermanagh defeated Wicklow 2-15 to 2-7, Limerick won against Kilkenny 1-9 to 0-1, and there was a draw between Carlow and Longford with both teams scoring 1-8.