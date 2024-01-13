en English
Ireland

Leinster Rugby Team Announces Lineup for Champions Cup Showdown

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:33 am EST
Leinster Rugby Team Announces Lineup for Champions Cup Showdown

In a significant announcement, the Leinster Rugby team has unveiled its lineup for the forthcoming Champions Cup match against Stade Francais. The team sheet heralds the return of several key players and the debut appearances of others, setting the stage for a riveting clash.

Noteworthy Returns and Inclusions

Most notably, James Lowe is slated to make his first appearance of the season for Leinster, following his absence due to family reasons and a period dedicated to regaining fitness. Lowe’s return is particularly significant, as it occurs just ahead of the disclosure of Ireland’s Six Nations squad. Ciaran Frawley, another player on the spotlight, has been handed the number 10 shirt in the absence of Harry Byrne, who is missing from the matchday 23. This situation creates a golden opportunity for Frawley to showcase his talents and vie for a place in the national side.

Lineup Details

Adding to the lineup’s strength, Tadhg Furlong returns to the starting XV following a brief hiatus after the demise of his father. The team will be led by captain Garry Ringrose, with James Ryan making a comeback from injury to join the bench. The back three consists of a formidable trio: Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, and Lowe. The front row is made up of Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter, and Furlong, with Joe McCarthy and Jason Jenkins in the second row. The back row features Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, and Caelan Doris.

Bench Strength and Milestones

The Leinster bench is equally impressive, with the potential for Luke McGrath to mark his 200th appearance for the team. The match will be officiated by referee Christophe Ridley, adding a final touch of anticipation to this highly anticipated encounter.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

