Leinster Rugby Team Announces Lineup for Champions Cup Showdown

In a significant announcement, the Leinster Rugby team has unveiled its lineup for the forthcoming Champions Cup match against Stade Francais. The team sheet heralds the return of several key players and the debut appearances of others, setting the stage for a riveting clash.

Noteworthy Returns and Inclusions

Most notably, James Lowe is slated to make his first appearance of the season for Leinster, following his absence due to family reasons and a period dedicated to regaining fitness. Lowe’s return is particularly significant, as it occurs just ahead of the disclosure of Ireland’s Six Nations squad. Ciaran Frawley, another player on the spotlight, has been handed the number 10 shirt in the absence of Harry Byrne, who is missing from the matchday 23. This situation creates a golden opportunity for Frawley to showcase his talents and vie for a place in the national side.

Lineup Details

Adding to the lineup’s strength, Tadhg Furlong returns to the starting XV following a brief hiatus after the demise of his father. The team will be led by captain Garry Ringrose, with James Ryan making a comeback from injury to join the bench. The back three consists of a formidable trio: Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, and Lowe. The front row is made up of Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter, and Furlong, with Joe McCarthy and Jason Jenkins in the second row. The back row features Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, and Caelan Doris.

Bench Strength and Milestones

The Leinster bench is equally impressive, with the potential for Luke McGrath to mark his 200th appearance for the team. The match will be officiated by referee Christophe Ridley, adding a final touch of anticipation to this highly anticipated encounter.