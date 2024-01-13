Leinster Chairman Criticizes GPA’s High Spending, Calls for Enhanced Accountability

At the recent provincial council’s annual convention in Portlaoise, Derek Kent, chairman of the Leinster GAA Council, launched a strong critique against the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) for their discretionary spending. Kent outlined the GPA’s lavish expenditure on items such as match day tickets, entertainment in corporate boxes, and donations to various bodies, totalling nearly a quarter of a million euros.

Financial Struggles and Disproportionate Spending

Kent contrasted the GPA’s spending habits with the financial struggles faced by county boards and clubs, some of which are tirelessly fundraising to support their games and facilities. His comments were particularly poignant given that the GPA received over €3.4 million euros from the GAA in 2022, while many county boards and clubs were left struggling financially.

Accountability and Sustainability

Kent also addressed the comments made by John Prenty about the GPA’s lack of respect for the GAA. He echoed Prenty’s sentiments, calling for greater accountability in spending and warning that the current trajectory of expenditure is unsustainable. Kent urged the GPA to consider the long-term implications of their current spending habits, not just for their own organization, but for the wider GAA community.

Defense of Pre-Season Competitions

The Leinster chairman further defended pre-season competitions, which the GPA has proposed to abolish. Kent pointed out the crucial role these competitions play in supporting an injury and hardship fund for players, with their gate receipts providing essential financial support.

The Proposal for a Change in the Allianz Hurling League

Lastly, Kent defended his role as chairman of the Central Competitions Control Committee regarding a proposal to remove five counties from the Allianz Hurling League. The proposal, which has since been withdrawn, was initiated by some counties with the aim of improving hurling at underage and club levels. Kent argued that the proposal was not an attempt to marginalise any county, but was instead a strategic move to strengthen the sport at grassroots levels.