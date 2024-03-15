LeiLanni Nesbeth Poised for NWSL Debut with Chicago Red Stars in 2024 Season

LeiLanni Nesbeth, a 22-year-old Bermudian midfielder, has taken a significant step towards making her National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) debut after being named in the Chicago Red Stars' roster for the 2024 season. Selected in the first round of the NWSL Draft, Nesbeth is on the brink of showcasing her talents on one of professional soccer's biggest stages.

From Draft Day to Debut Dream

Nesbeth's journey to the NWSL spotlight began in Anaheim, California, where she was picked in the first round by the Chicago Red Stars after a strategic deal with North Carolina Courage. With the tenth overall pick, she made history as the first non-American selected in the 2024 draft. Her inclusion in the Red Stars' 27-member squad for the upcoming season marks a significant milestone in her career, as she looks forward to making her professional debut against Utah Royals. "I am super excited to start my professional career. It’s a dream come true," Nesbeth shared, reflecting on her anticipation and gratitude towards the Red Stars for the opportunity.

A New Chapter for Chicago Red Stars

The Red Stars' roster for the 2024 season is a blend of experience and fresh talent. Nesbeth, along with other 2024 NWSL Draft picks and non-rostered invitees, are set to infuse new energy into the team. Among the returning veterans are two-time World Cup winner Alyssa Naeher and 2019 World Cup winner Mallory Swanson, providing a solid foundation for the team’s aspirations this season. Nesbeth's ability to play a box-to-box role and her knack for creating opportunities make her a valuable addition to the squad and someone to watch as the season unfolds.

Looking Ahead: Nesbeth's Impact on the Field

As the Chicago Red Stars prepare for their season opener and a home debut against Seattle Reign FC, all eyes will be on Nesbeth and her fellow newcomers. Her success at Florida State, where she was instrumental in winning two national championships, suggests that she will bring a winning mentality and dynamic play to the Red Stars. The club and its fans are eager to see how these new additions, including Nesbeth’s promising talent, will shape the team’s performance and character in the 2024 NWSL season.

LeiLanni Nesbeth's journey from Bermuda to the NWSL is not just a personal achievement but a moment of pride for her home country and an inspiration for aspiring soccer players. As she steps onto the field this season, her debut will be a testament to hard work, talent, and the dreams of athletes everywhere aiming to make their mark on the global stage. The Chicago Red Stars and their supporters are ready to embrace the new season with optimism, looking forward to the contributions of Nesbeth and her teammates in their quest for glory.