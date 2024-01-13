en English
Sports

Leilanni Nesbeth Anticipated to be High Pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:22 pm EST
NWSL 2024 Draft Promises Exciting Prospects

The much-awaited 2024 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) draft is poised to unfold tonight in Anaheim, California, with an impressive roster of 230 players vying for selection. Among these hopefuls, Leilanni Nesbeth, the acclaimed player from Florida State University, is projected to be a leading pick. Analysts predict her to land as high as the sixth overall pick, underscoring her exceptional talent and potential.

New Entrants and Departure from Tradition

This year’s draft introduces two new expansion teams – the Utah Royals and Bay FC – who will make the first two selections. This is followed by the Chicago Red Stars holding the third pick, and the Royals returning with the fourth pick, a result of skillful trading. The draft will consist of four rounds of selection, with up to 56 players potentially being chosen by the NWSL’s 14 teams. A notable feature of this year’s draft is its unpredictability. Unlike previous years, where top picks were often players already affiliated with the senior U.S. women’s national team, this draft lacks a clear number one pick.

Leilanni Nesbeth – A Player to Watch

Leilanni Nesbeth’s prowess on the field has been recognized by ESPN, lauding her deftness in tight spaces, ball possession skills, and her impressive record of scoring 15 goals and providing 14 assists in 89 career games. Nesbeth is not only preparing physically for the league, but also mentally bracing for the challenging pre-season that lies ahead. She has expressed her anticipation about joining the NWSL and has been engaged in discussions with several teams, demonstrating her readiness to embrace professional soccer.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

