Leigh Youth Hub Marks First Anniversary with 8,500 Visitors, Expands Youth Opportunities

Leigh Youth Hub has recently celebrated a significant milestone, marking its first anniversary since opening its doors to the public in February last year. Situated at Leigh Sports Village, this multi-million-pound facility has welcomed nearly 8,500 visitors, offering a plethora of services to young people, families, and the local community. With evening open-access sessions attracting about 2,000 youths and a gym that boasts over 500 members, the hub has become a cornerstone for youth engagement in the area.

Comprehensive Support and Future Plans

Supported by Wigan Council, Leigh Youth Hub provides not only leisure and social activities but also training and skills opportunities, including courses in a fully-equipped catering kitchen. Councillor Jenny Bullen has lauded the hub for its substantial impact on the health, wellbeing, and employment prospects of local youth. Operations manager Amanda Dumican emphasized the collaborative effort behind the hub's success, including the dedication of staff, volunteers, and local organizations. The announcement of new activities, such as art therapy set to begin in 2024, underscores the hub's commitment to expanding its offerings.

Facilities and Activities Galore

The hub's diverse facilities include a catering kitchen, gym, sensory room, IT suite, and spaces dedicated to various recreational activities. These amenities cater to a wide audience, from the general youth population to specific groups like Leigh's elite and amateur sports clubs. The variety of services and spaces available at the hub ensures that there is something for everyone, whether for relaxation, socialization, or personal development.

Community and Collaboration at Its Best

The success of Leigh Youth Hub is a testament to the power of community collaboration and the importance of investing in youth-oriented spaces. Through partnerships with local organizations, the hub offers educational, training, and skills opportunities that are crucial for young people's growth and development. As the hub moves into its second year, the introduction of innovative activities like art therapy promises to further enrich the experiences of its visitors, contributing to a bright future for Leigh's youth.

As Leigh Youth Hub celebrates its first anniversary, it stands as a beacon of hope and progress in the community, showcasing the positive outcomes that can be achieved when resources are dedicated to supporting young people. With plans for introducing new activities and continuing to build on its successes, the hub is poised for another year of meaningful impact and community engagement.

For more details on Leigh Youth Hub and its services, visit Leigh Journal or check out the highlights of its first year at Bromley News and Wigan Council's official announcement.